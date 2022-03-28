110 Greensboro Regional REALTORS® recognized for outstanding community involvement, service to industry
“These REALTORS® exemplify the absolute best characteristics of a REALTOR® through their civic, educational, association and charitable works.”
GREENSBORO, N.C. – More than 100 Greensboro Regional REALTORS® were recognized earlier this week for their outstanding community involvement and service to the real estate industry.
Official list of 2021 REALTORS® of Distinction:
- Ray Alexander
- Katherine Armstead-Ramage
- Marvette Artis
- Kriston Ashley
- Tim Atkins
- Janina Austin
- Jeanne Blaisdell
- Karen Bolyard
- Susan Boydoh
- Kaye Brinkley
- Lisa Brown
- Kathryn Carpenter
- Michael Carter
- Kristofer Cayton
- Sofia Crisp
- Dede Cunningham
- Marlys Currie
- Patricia Curry
- Diana Davis
- Lynette Deloney
- Heather Dodson
- Jenifer Duenas
- Jan Epps-Dawson
- Ashley Fitzsimmons
- Donna Frazier
- H.R. Gallimore
- Vickie Gallimore
- Patti Gordon
- Kevin Green
- Crystal Greenidge
- Bill Guill
- Kathy Haines
- Jessica Haverland
- Stacy Hiers
- Vonda Higgs
- Matthew Higgs
- Jerry Holland
- Rhonda Holland
- Amber Honeycutt
- Betty Howard
- Helen Howard
- Brittany Jackson
- Bridgette Johnson
- Megan Johnson
- Marsena Jones
- Mojgan Jordan
- Elizabeth LaFave
- Johanna LaRose
- Lara Lawson
- Robert Lewis
- Ashley Lewis
- Ford Dean Little
- Christy Locklear
- Daniel Lyons
- Stephanie Mabe
- Jessica Mai
- Lolita Malave
- Rich Manzi
- Kelly Marks
- Katlin Mateer
- Theresa McCollum
- Lauren McNeill
- Hilburn Michel
- Gloria Mitchell
- Jason Mitchell
- Kimberly Moore-Dudley
- Leslie Morgan
- Maxine Nelson
- Heather Nichols
- John Nosek
- Franklin Odell
- Chris Pappalardo
- Meredith Parsons
- Melinda Pope
- Mary Beth Powell
- Pilar Powell
- Kimberly Pruitt
- Nancy Radtke
- Nicole Rafferty
- Laine Rendleman
- Crystal Rierson-Villeneuve
- Terry Robbins
- Jason Scott
- Brian Shackelford
- Faye Shelton
- Gretchen Shelton-Raiford
- Tracey Shrouder
- Ramilya Siegel
- Jameka Slade
- Melvina Smith
- Phillip Stone
- Dawn Stone
- Tracy Stull
- Janet Sullivan
- Ralph Thomas
- Scott Thompson
- Lynette Thompson
- Micaela Tosi
- Marela Turkic
- Frank Verdi
- William Warmath
- Virginia Warren-Hall
- Lindsay Watson
- Mitzie Weatherly
- Barbara Weaver
- Kurt Whalen
- Emily Wood
- Sandra Yochim
- Wayne Young
- Monica Zseltvay
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association recognized 110 local REALTORS® at its annual REALTOR® of Distinction ceremony at the GRRA offices in Greensboro on March 21.
The REALTORS® who were recognized were involved in more than 120 total community organizations. Their community involvement included serving on various local boards to working with schools and churches.
“Congratulations to the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association REALTORS® of Distinction class of 2021,” said GRRA President Hilburn Michel. “These REALTORS® exemplify the absolute best characteristics of a REALTOR® through their civic, educational, association and charitable works.”
GRRA’s REALTOR® of Distinction is a program based on a point system of qualifying activities in which a member participates. The REALTOR® of Distinction award is presented once a year to the most qualified REALTORS® based on their participation and production from the previous year.
For a full list of the 2021 REALTORS® of Distinction recipients, visit grra.org, go to the membership tab, then down to “Awards & Recognition” and over to “REALTOR® of Distinction”.
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
