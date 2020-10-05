To-Date, Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce Has Granted Over $2.4 million to Over 100 local Nonprofits
Greensboro, NC (October 8, 2020) – The Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce is pleased to announce it recently granted $104,000 to 7 local nonprofits providing services to people impacted by the Coronavirus. To-date the Taskforce has granted a total of $2,468,252 to over 100 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families.
The funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro, and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The Taskforce is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders representing six priority areas.
Nonprofits interested in grant funding can learn more and submit applications by visiting www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Virus
The latest rounds of funding were granted to the following nonprofits addressing the following priority areas:
Housing Vulnerabilities
- DOCARE Foundation: $9,000
- GP Sober House & Recovery: $9,000
- Greensboro Urban Ministry: $25,000
- Staton Family Foundation: $16,000
- Tabitha Ministry: $5,000
- UNCG Center for Housing & Community Studies: $23,750
Employment
- The Color of Reason – Women’s Community Council: $16,250
###
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $25,750 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
