GREENSBORO, N.C. – One hundred Greensboro Regional REALTORS® were recognized Monday for their community involvement and service to the real estate industry.
The 100 REALTORS® were recognized as the Greensboro Regional REALTOR® Association’s REALTORS® of Distinction at during a virtual ceremony hosted by the GRRA on Feb. 22.
The REALTORS® who were recognized were involved in more than 200 total community organizations. Their community involvement included serving on various local boards to working with schools and churches.
GRRA’s REALTOR® of Distinction is a new program based on a point system of qualifying activities in which a member participates.
The REALTOR® of Distinction recognition is presented once a year to the most qualified REALTORS® based on their participation and production from the previous year.
REALTOR® of Distinction
Program Criteria
Only active REALTOR® members who are in good standing at the GRRA during the years of the recognition and the award presentation will qualify for the REALTOR® of Distinction Award. All prospective applicants must submit their application meeting the following requirements:
40 or more points in any of the six Areas of Participation, not exceeding more than 25 points in any one area.
- Community Participation
- GRRA Participation
- Committee Participation
- RPAC Participation
- Education Participation
- Individual Sales Production
Official list of 2020 REALTORS® of Distinction:
- Ray Alexander
- William Steven Allen
- Waynette Araj
- Katherine Armstead-Ramage
- Marvette Artis
- Kriston Ashley
- Tim Atkins
- Janina Austin
- Jeanne Blaisdell
- Susan Boydoh
- Kaye Brinkley
- Lisa Brown
- Kathryn Carpenter
- Michael Carter
- Kristofer Cayton
- Dede Cunningham
- Marlys Currie
- Patricia Curry
- Diana Davis
- Julie Diggs
- Heather Dodson
- Jan Epp-Dawson
- Ashley Fitzsimmons
- H.R. Gallimore
- Vickie Gallimore
- SarahBeth Gallimore
- Patty Gordon
- Kevin Green
- Crystal Greenidge
- Bill Guill
- Kathy Haines
- Joelle Hardcastle
- Dishani Harden
- Amy Hedgecock
- Stacy Hiers
- Matthew Higgs
- Vonda Higgs
- Jerry Holland
- Rhonda Holland
- Jill Holliday
- Amber Honeycutt
- Betty Howard
- Brittany Jackson
- Albany Jones
- Michael Jones
- Marsena Jones
- Mojgan Jordan
- Elizabeth LaFave
- Robert Lewis
- Ashley Lewis
- Dean Little
- Daniel Lyons
- Stephanie Mabe
- Jessica Mai
- Lolita Malave
- Carley Mann
- Rich Manzi
- Kelly Marks
- Katlin Mateer
- Theresa McCollum
- Jenna McKenzie
- Lauren McNeill
- Hilburn Michel
- Gloria Mitchell
- Kimberly Moore-Dudley
- Leslie Morgan
- Maxine Nelson
- Heather Nichols
- John Nosek
- Meredith Parsons
- Melinda Pope
- Pilar Powell
- Mary Beth Powell
- Kimberly Pruitt
- Stephanie Ramsey
- Laine Rendleman
- Crystal Rierson-Villeneuve
- Terry Robbins
- Jason Scott
- Brian Shackelford
- Faye Shelton
- Gretchen Shelton-Raiford
- Tracey Shrouder
- Ramilya Siegel
- Jameka Slade
- Melvina Smith
- Phillips Stone
- Dawn Stone
- Tracy Stull
- Ralph Thomas
- Scott Thompson
- Joseph Tomlinson
- Micaela Tosi
- Marela Turkic
- William Warmath
- Virginia Warren-Hall
- Jesse Washburn
- Lindsay Watson
- Lisa Way
- Mitzie Weatherly
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
