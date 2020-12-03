Grants to Fund Technology Improvements, the Fleer Center for Adult Education, Student Scholarships, and a Tobacco-free Campus Initiative
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (DECEMBER 3, 2020)—Salem Academy and College has received grants totaling $1,447,500 that are earmarked for several projects, including $925,000 for the Sandra J. Doran Changing World Initiative to improve campus technology. Grants for the Changing World Initiative include $400,000 from The Cannon Foundation, $500,000 from an anonymous donor, and $25,000 from the Twin City Development Foundation.
“The Cannon Foundation is pleased to support Salem Academy and College’s continuous efforts to invest in important technology enhancements to support student education, which are critical during the pandemic,” said Suzanne Philemon, Senior Program Officer for The Cannon Foundation.
Other grants include $500,000 from The Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation for a Salem Academy endowment fund to provide student scholarships; $2,500 from the Clemmons Community Foundation for Salem’s Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education’s COVID-19 relief efforts; and $20,000 from the Truth Initiative to foster a tobacco-free campus at Salem.
“The generous contributions from The Cannon Foundation, The Armfield Foundation, the Twin City Development Foundation, the Clemmons Community Foundation, the Truth Initiative, and from the anonymous donor have helped enable Salem to meet the needs of our teaching and learning community,” Salem Academy and College Interim President Susan Henking said. “We are incredibly grateful for these organizations’ support for and confidence in the bright future for Salem Academy and College.
“While the grants are a wonderful beginning, the need for additional contributions both small and large continues,” Henking added. “Contributions help support Salem’s mission to elevate students economically and empower them to make a bold impact locally, nationally, and globally. The need for financial support is greater than ever during the pandemic, which has had a tremendous negative impact on academic institutions across America.”
Salem’s Sandra J. Doran Changing World Initiative has a goal of creating a strong student experience in terms of technology and preparing students to be successful in a digital economy where change is accelerating at breakneck speed. A robust technological network is crucial to delivering a comprehensive and current academic experience for Salem’s students during their time on campus and to prepare them for the workforce upon graduation.
The Changing World Initiative will include upgrading and extending Wi-Fi infrastructure throughout Salem’s campus to enhance and ensure an exceptional student experience. The initiative also includes upgrades to teaching spaces, classrooms, auditoriums, and meeting rooms, as well as upgrades or replacement of old data network equipment and aging optical fiber cables that connect buildings on Salem’s campus.
To support Salem Academy and College
If you, your corporation, or foundation would like to partner with Salem for the future, please contact Dr. Linda McKinnish Bridges, Director of Corporations and Foundation Relations, Linda.Bridges@salem.edu, 336.462.6653
Additional quotes:
"The Twin City Development Foundation recognizes the need to modernize Salem Academy and College's beautiful historic campus with the technology required for today's academic facilities. This is especially true during the global pandemic when students, faculty, and staff are relying on fast, dependable technology more than ever for learning and for socialization."
Emily Forrest
Director of Philanthropy
Twin City Development Foundation
“We are very thankful to have been selected as a recipient of a Truth Initiative grant. Campus-wide programs for our Salem Sibs, Healthy & Free initiative will launch in August 2021. These programs include educating people so they can make informed choices, eliminating tobacco-related health disparities, and cultivating a safe, healthy campus environment. Many thanks to our Task Force members, including our College Leaders, Edi Nixon and Keegan Sullivan, and our staff members, Robin Campbell (Director of Counseling Services), and Drs. Amy Rio (Chaplain) and Sharee Fowler (Director of Nonprofit Management and Community Leadership Program and Assistant Professor of Nonprofit Management and Community Leadership).”
Susan Harding
Director, Office of Student Wellbeing
Salem College
“As a proud graduate of Salem Academy, I have many fond memories of my days on the Salem campus and the many wonderful lifelong friendships that I made there. I am deeply thankful for the wonderful education that I received at the Academy and am honored that The Armfield Foundation is able to lend its support to help build an endowment to provide additional scholarships to Salem Academy students.”
Adair Armfield (A ‘57)
About the Cannon Foundation
The Cannon Foundation was established in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, chairman and president of the Cannon Mills Company. The Foundation continues his philanthropic legacy by funding primarily capital and infrastructure projects for organizations across the state of North Carolina. To date, the foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $305 million.
AboutThe Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation
Edward M. Armfield, Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999. He was the founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Armtex, Inc., a textile company based in Surry County, and at the time of his death he owned and operated TWP, Inc., a textile brokerage firm. The foundation that bears his name was organized in 1999 to make gifts in Surry, Randolph and Guilford counties. Education is the primary focus of the Foundation. Additional areas of interest include programs for children and youth, efforts to reduce poverty, and enhancement of parks, recreation and the quality of life.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
