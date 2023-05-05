Brown Honored with Boy Scouts of America’s Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award
Catherine Ann Brown, a teacher at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro, NC, and a Scouts BSA Troop volunteer, received the Boy Scouts of America Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award at the Old North State Council Volunteer Recognition Banquet on March 16, 2023.
Established in 2016, the Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award recognizes the valuable contributions educators make in the lives of young people. Boy Scouts of America believes teachers are valuable partners in the ethical and moral development of young people: “Teaching Values” of exceptional educators reflect “Scouting Values.”
An educator for 31 years, Brown began teaching at Northwest Guilford High School in 2006. Currently, she chairs the math department and teaches AP statistics and AP calculus. Brown holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics teaching from Clemson University and a master's degree in mathematics from California State University at Fullerton.
“Before school, after school and all points in between, Mrs. Brown is there for her students and is widely known as an educator with exceptional character who models the tenets of the Scout Law, Motto and Oath in the classroom and the community,” shares Scott Bennett, a fellow Northwest Guilford High School colleague and past Fretwell award recipient. “Mrs. Brown has long made her classroom a comfortable space for learning and practicing rigorous math. Honest and open, she helps students become their better selves, overcome adversity and practice stamina and grit.”
“Mrs. Brown manages to make complex subjects easier to understand,” adds Jacob Binder, a 10th grade student at Northwest Guilford High School. “She’s always there to offer help if you’re confused and makes every effort to help her students succeed.”
“Eager to help everyone, Mrs. Brown always keeps the door open for her students,” adds 12th grade Northwest Guilford High School student Swetha Anand. “Whether it is tutoring or even posting additional videos and website resources, she always provides the tools students need to ace the class.”
As a scouting volunteer, Brown serves as committee chair, a merit badge counselor and trainer for Troop 600, a scout unit for young men located in Oak Ridge. In addition, she provides support to Troop 219, a scout unit for young women. Her sons, Jeb and Smith, are Eagle Scouts.
To learn more about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit scoutdude.com. Troops 600 and 219 meet Mondays at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.
