HIGH POINT, NC (Aug. 31, 2021) – Blood, Sweat & Tears (BS&T) will headline day one of the John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival at Oak Hollow Festival Park. The BS&T album, “Child is Father to the Man,” was released to little fanfare. After band member changes and replacing a lead singer, the second album self-titled “Blood, Sweat & Tears” was a success, rising to the top of the charts for seven weeks and yielding three top 5 singles. The album received the Grammy Award for “Album of the Year” in 1970, beating out The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” That album went on to earn quadruple platinum status with sales well over four million units.
The band went on to receive 10 Grammy nominations and won three. Other prestigious awards and recognitions include: The Playboy Jazz & Pop award, the “Blood, Sweat & Tears” 1969 album induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002, and in 2008 they were recognized as an Honorary Ambassador of Peace Republic of Korea. Their most popular songs include “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “I Can’t Quit Her,” “Go Down Gamblin” (single version) and “Hi-De-Ho” (single version).
