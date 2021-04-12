The Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) is now accepting applications for its spring Equity in Education grants program. For this grant cycle, BPI requests proposals that support our focus area goal of Advancing Racial Equity in Education so that Black students and graduates can gain access, advance, and have the support needed to thrive. Organizations can apply for grants of up to $10,000.
BPI recognizes that the pandemic has only heightened systemic inequities that continue to prevent Black students from thriving. Within this focus area, we will support grant proposals that:
- address equity issues within K-12 and higher education systems.
- are designed with the goal to make a positive impact on students of color with an explicit focus on Black students.
- are making an impact within Forsyth County, NC.
- are being implemented by a 501 (c)(3) organization, public school or higher education institution, or a faith-based organization. (Organizations that do not have 501(c)(3) status may ask another 501(c)3 organization to serve as a fiscal agent.)
For this grant round, priority will be given to:
- Black-led groups/organizations.
- public schools with a high population of Black students.
- organizations and programs that invest directly in predominately Black schools and/or neighborhoods.
- organizations/schools that are actively engaging students, parents, and/or educators in helping to guide the organization’s work in education and determine its goals.
For more information or to apply online, visit www.bpiws.org and scroll down to the "Grants" section.
Staff is available to talk through any proposal ideas and to answer any questions about the application process. For assistance, contact Andrea Hulighan, director of strategic initiatives at ahulighan@wsfoundation.org or (336) 604-5034.
Application deadline is midnight,Monday, May 17.
# # #
The Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) is a 100% Black-led initiative of The Winston-Salem Foundation launched in 2007 that explicitly, not exclusively, focuses its grantmaking and programming on needs identified in the local Black community. Over the past 13 years, BPI has provided over $305,000 in program grants to local nonprofits.
For more information on The Winston-Salem Foundation and the Black Philanthropy Initiative, visit bpiws.org.
