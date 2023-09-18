Jocelyn Moon and Brian Hand celebrated the opening of their new business, Bitters Social House, Sept, 1, 2023. Bitters Social Club is located at 307 State St, Greensboro.
According to the owners, "We are a retail shop selling home bar supplies and craft beverages, mostly those made in NC. We also carry wall art by local artists and glass pieces made by starworks."
Bitters has a nice tasting where you can try before you buy bitters, shrubs, and syrups as well as order an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage
