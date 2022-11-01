BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMS 2023 WINTER TOUR WITH 15 HEADLINE ARENA SHOWS
TWO NIGHTS IN WINSTON-SALEM (MARCH 3-4)
NEW ALBUM WITH HIS DAD, TERRY BARBER, ME/AND/DAD OUT NOVEMBER 18
November 1, 2022—GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will bring his acclaimed headline tour to arenas this winter with newly confirmed shows including two nights- Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 – at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (LJVM) in Winston-Salem.
Strings’ March 3rd show in Winston-Salem will be a special celebration of Doc Watson’s 100th birthday. See below for complete itinerary.
Tickets for the winter dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 2 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, November 4 at 10:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open, full details are available at www.billystrings.com/tour.
The tour adds to yet another landmark year for Strings, who will release Me/And/Dad, the first album he’s recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, November 18 via Rounder Records (pre-order here). The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.
In celebration of the release, Strings was recently featured on “CBS Sunday Morning” speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton. Watch the full profile HERE. Additionally, the pair’s new versions of George Jones’ “Life To Go” and bluegrass traditional “Long Journey Home” debuted last month, of which NPR Music praises, “exuberant interplay…he and Barber’s take comes in hot, a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners.”
Reflecting on the project, Strings shares, “As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad. I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”
Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar. In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter and Strings’ mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, “I Heard My Mother Weeping.”
photo credit: Joshua Black Wilkins
The new record follows Strings’ widely acclaimed album, Renewal, which landed on several “Best of 2021” lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year. Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record was released to overwhelming praise with The New York Times declaring, “a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era…he has zigged and zagged between the form’s antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom.”
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards,Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMA Awards and has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.” A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and many more.
ME/AND/DAD TRACK LIST
1. Long Journey Home (bluegrass traditional)
2. Life To Go (written by George Jones)
3. Way Downtown (written by Doc Watson)
4. Little Blossom (written by Hank Thompson)
5. Peartree (written by Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson, Gaither Carlton)
6. Stone Walls and Steel Bars (written by Ray Pennington, Roy Eugene Marcum)
7. Little White Church (written by Eugene Wellman)
8. Dig A Little Deeper (In The Well) (written by Jody Emerson, Roger Bowling)
9. Wandering Boy (written by A.P. Carter)
10. John Deere Tractor (written by Lawrence Hammond)
11. Frosty Morn (bluegrass traditional)
12. I Haven’t Seen Mary In Years (written by Damon Black)
13. Little Cabin Home On The Hill (written by Lester Flatt, Bill Monroe)
14. Heard My Mother Weeping (written by Carl Story, Lowell Blanchard)
BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00am local time
November 3—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center
November 4—Saginaw, MI—Dow Event Center
November 5—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center
November 9—Rochester, NY—Blue Cross Arena
November 11—Uniondale, NY—Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
November 12—Philadelphia, PA—The Met (SOLD OUT)
November 13—Philadelphia, PA—The Met (SOLD OUT)
November 16—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union LIVE! (SOLD OUT)
November 18—Washington, DC—The Anthem (SOLD OUT)
November 19—Washington, DC—The Anthem (SOLD OUT)
November 29—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller Music Hall
November 30—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega
December 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Slaktkyrkan (SOLD OUT)
December 3—Berlin, Germany—Columbia Theater (SOLD OUT)
December 4—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg (SOLD OUT)
December 5—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine
December 7—London, UK—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
December 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Ritz Manchester
December 9—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy (SOLD OUT)
December 11—Glasgow, UK—Galvanizers Yard (SOLD OUT)
December 30—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena
December 31—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena (SOLD OUT)
February 2—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)
February 3—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)
February 4—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)
February 16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
February 17— Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
February 18— Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
February 21—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena
February 22—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena
February 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
February 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
February 26—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
March 3—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
March 4—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
March 10—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena
March 11—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum
March 12—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum
March 16—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
March 17—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
March 18—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
