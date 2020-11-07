Big Something had a wonderful socially-distanced drive-in show Nov. 6 as part of the drive-in concert series at The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Their appearance at The Drive in Winston will mark their first return to a live stage since the “Royal Rumble” tour in February.
“We’re all excited and nervous,” MacDaniels said, ”it’s been tough finding the right balance between responsibly hosting shows and trying to salvage our year.” Overall, their feelings are optimistic. “Everyone’s going above and beyond to make them as safe as possible,” he added, ”and there are great teams of people involved working really hard to make each show the best experience it can be.”
Beyond the drive-ins, Big Something is looking forward to resurrecting “the BIG What?” festival, postponed due to COVID-19, with a new date tentatively scheduled for Aug. 5-7, 2021. “We’re hoping outdoor festivals will be able to happen safely by then,” MacDaniels noted, “we’re going to proceed with caution until more information is available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.