High Point, NC – Continuing its mission to bring the community to prominence, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce (BHP Chamber) has gathered data in partnership with the High Point University Survey Research Center to assess citizens’ needs, priorities and outlooks.
Patrick Chapin, BHP Chamber President & CEO, explains, “With this data we are able to provide important information to policy makers and to other organizations so that, collectively, we have clear and purposeful goals in place.”
Key findings include:
• Approval Ratings for High Point Mayor, High Point City Council, Guilford County Board of Commissioners and BHP Chamber
o High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, currently in his second two-year term, has an approval rating of 46% with 24% disapproving and 30% unsure.
o The High Point City Council has an approval rating of 49% with 22% disapproving and 29% unsure.
o The Guilford County Commission has an approval rating of 46% with 26% disapproving and 28% unsure.
o Business High Point - Chamber of Commerce has an approval rating of 54% with 18% disapproving and 28% unsure.
• Top three concerns are crime, the economy and availability of jobs
o In Response to what “is the single most important issue facing High Point today,” 38% of High Point adults identify crime as the biggest issue facing the city today, 19% say the economy is the most important issue, and 11% identify a lack of available jobs as the most important issue; 6 other named issues poll in single digits.
• Only 1 in 4 report they expect they and their family will be better off financially in one year from now
o 1 in 4 say they expect they and their family will be financially better off in one year than they are today, 20% expect to be worse off, and 49% say they will be just about the same as they are today.
o When asked about business conditions nationwide, a plurality, 40% expect to see "bad times" in the coming year, 24% expect to see "good times," and another 24% say they expect conditions in the next year to be neither entirely good nor bad.
• Economic recovery from Coronavirus is expected to take more than a year from now
o The majority of citizens, 40 expect it will take more than a year from now, 24% say it will take 9 to 12 months and 30% say it will happen sooner.
• High Point, NC voters back the Guilford County School Bond and reject the sales tax increase
o Voters in the city of High Point say they will vote for a Guilford County school funding bond by a 2.5:1 margin, with 62% of city voters saying they will vote for the bond and 24% saying they will vote against. Support is most strong among voters age 50+, women, Democrats, and African Americans.
o A separate county ballot measure, which would increase the county's local sales and use tax by one-quarter of one percent, fails by 2:1 today, with 61% of registered city voters saying they will vote against the measure, and 27% saying they will vote for it. 62% of Republicans, 64% of Democrats, and 65% of independents oppose the measure.
These results solidify topics addressed by High Point leaders at last week’s State of the City, a virtual event featuring High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein and BHP Chamber President & CEO Patrick Chapin. Since its airing, the event has reached over 9,000 people and that number continues to climb. The event is available for replay at www.bhpchamber.org/soc.
Dr. Qubein remarks, “The University is committed to High Point’s success in every way. We are a proud partner of Business High Point and applaud their community leadership.”
The data will also help shape BHP Chamber’s strategic plan to support local businesses in the upcoming future.
Chapin concludes, “Our city is well-positioned to help residents, businesses and visitors because of the commitment of institutions like HPU, Business High Point, City of High Point, High Point Community Foundation, our healthcare providers and so many wonderful service providers. Together we can and will make a difference.”
###
Data: Full survey data can be found here http://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollReport.aspx?g=4bce511e-0642-4541-b688-db1bfa6d7c0c
As well as www.bhpchamber.org
Filtering: SurveyUSA interviewed 400 adults from the city of High Point 08/05/20 through 08/11/20. Respondents reachable on a home telephone (47% of adults) were interviewed on their home telephone in the recorded voice of a professional announcer. Respondents not reachable on a home telephone (53% of adults) were called on their cell phones, by live interviewers who hand-dialed the cell-phone numbers, secured the respondent's cooperation, qualified the respondent, conducted the interview, logged the responses, and remained on the line until the completion of the call, or by being shown a survey on the display of their smartphone, tablet, laptop, or other electronic device.
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. This mission is accomplished through the three areas of focus: Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Initiatives, and Transformational Change. Established in 2015, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce is the merged entity of the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Partners. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org. To discover how BHP Chamber can help your business, please contact Iris Boswell, membership director, at Iris@bhpchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.