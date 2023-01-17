Beyond Sports NC Expanding into Forsyth County
(Greensboro, NC) Beyond Sports NC, a Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinics for underfunded public schools, will be working with students at Kimberly Park elementary school beginning this spring. Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County, but this will be the company's first foray into Forsyth County
"We're excited about being able to take our program into Forsyth county," said Mike Kennedy, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC. "There's a growing need among schools with low-income populations to have a viable athletic program that can make students healthier and physically fit."
Beyond Sports donates recess bags to schools in need of sports equipment such as basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, and dodge balls. The company also operates sports clinics to help promote physical activity. Beyond Sports NC has also provided benches, and improvements to athletic fields.
"Most Title 1 schools just don't have the financial resources to provide their students with a full complement of sports equipment, and that can have a negative impact on academic performance," said Micheala Amidon, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC. "Students who play on high school teams, for example, graduate at a higher rate, perform better on tests, get higher grades, and are more likely to want to go to college."
The founders of Beyond Sports NC also believe that there are intrinsic benefits for kids who participate in sports. "Students who are engaged in sports are less likely to get involved in alcohol and drugs, they lead a healthier lifestyle, and enjoy improved self-esteem, said Kennedy."
For more information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.
