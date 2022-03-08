The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem (AAWS) have a new art location in the Downtown Arts District.

0304221702.jpg

Located inside the North Trade Street Arts Collective space at 604-A N Trade Street, AAWS will be showing works of their newest members while having brochures and information about AAWS available for visitors.

All work hanging in the new gallery space is available for sale.

IMG_20220304_172618_982.jpg

The collective is open Thursday (beginning March 17) through Sunday from noon until 5 pm and by chance. Call 336-408-9739 for more information. 

0304221702a.jpg
0304221703.jpg

