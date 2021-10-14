Jake Wolf, bassist and co-manager of Dirty Logic - Asheville Steely Dan Tribute Band wanted to let everyone know the band is playing a show at the Ramkat in Winston Salem Thurs., Oct. 28th (8pm).
Dirty Logic is a 12-piece band of incredibly hard-working individuals out of Asheville who are obsessed with the music of Steely Dan and work really hard to put on a great show for the bands fans.
Additionally, two of the band members are some of Winston Salem's finest: Daniel Seriff on Guitar and Bill Stevens on keys.
