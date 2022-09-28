ArtsGreensboro Launches Inaugural Community Elevation Grant Cycle
GREENSBORO, NC— The ArtsGreensboro Community Elevation Grant application portal opens Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Community Elevation Program is a community-centric art program intended to strengthen Guilford County neighborhoods. The program will use art-based solutions to promote community development and revitalization while preserving each neighborhood's unique history and vibrant culture. The 2022-2023 Community Elevation Grant focuses on East Greensboro neighborhoods, comprising Greensboro City Council District 2. The total grant pool is $50,000, with the funding distribution ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. The application closes Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
The Community Elevation Grant Program aims to foster community engagement and develop creative collaborations among community members, local artists, and arts organizations. In hopes of bringing sustainable art-based solutions to East Greensboro, ArtsGreensboro formed a steering committee consisting of different stakeholders with personal connections to East Greensboro. The steering committee was convened and began meeting in early 2022 to discuss the desired outcomes of the grant program. The group reached a consensus that the projects should reflect the rich history and values of the community, and the best way to do that was to involve the community directly.
Darlene McClinton, Creative Community Engagement Officer at ArtsGreensboro, assembled a street team of volunteers to enter each East Greensboro neighborhood and start these conversations. The street team flooded community centers, housing developments, and apartment complexes with flyers and surveys, calling for other residents to share their opinions with ArtsGreensboro. McClinton and the street team held several Active Listening Discussions in central locations of East Greensboro to start these conversations and promote the grant.
"Throughout the planning process, we wanted to ensure we met the community members at their level. To do this, we needed to move into these community centers and hold our discussions. We attended group meetings, went to food banks, and reached out to other community resource organizations to get a broad range of responses from residents. These intentional interactions ensured we heard many voices from the community—that was always the goal for the Active Listening Discussions", says McClinton. "We then coordinated virtual discussions and established a hotline to reach those who couldn't attend our meetings. If someone had something to say, we wanted to be sure they had a place to say it."
“I’m pleased with the progress made with this grant, and I’m excited to see it become a reality,” says Greensboro District 2 Councilmember Goldie Wells. “A community is better and stronger when the community is actively involved with planning projects. The outreach model used by ArtsGreensboro promotes community involvement.” Wells has been instrumental in helping ArtsGreensboro connect with District 2 residents and building rapport within the community.
As summer draws to a close, ArtsGreensboro has collected and interpreted the data and is ready to fulfill these projects. The ArtsGreensboro Community Elevation Grant portal opened Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. ArtsGreensboro has broadened the traditional definition of art to fit more modern art forms like barbershops, cosmetology, culinary arts, and landscaping, ensuring the art and resulting projects are more inclusive and expressive. Individual creatives, creative collaborations, and for-profit and nonprofit arts organizations based in Guilford County are eligible to apply.
“East Greensboro residents hold the wisdom and ideas that serve their neighborhoods best. We are delighted to partner with ArtsGreensboro and the residents of East Greensboro to bring that vision to fruition,” said Sandra Boren, Vice President Senior Program Officer at Cone Health Foundation. The Community Elevation Grant program is made possible with support from Cone Health Foundation. Additionally, ArtsGreensboro would like to recognize Truist Foundation, Cone Mills Charitable Trust, National Endowment for the Arts, VF Foundation, Mary Lynn Richardson Fund, Wells Fargo Foundation, Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, The P&G Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Duke Energy Foundation for their significant contributions to the project.
ArtsGreensboro will hold an information session to assist artists with the grant process and answer any questions. The session will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 AM at McGirt-Horton Library. For more information, visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/community-elevation-grant-application/. For other questions, contact the ArtsGreensboro grants coordinator, Deb Ruffino, at (336) 279-7086 or by email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.