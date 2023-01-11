ArtsGreensboro Accepting Applications for NCAC-ARPA Grassroots Grant
GREENSBORO, NC— ArtsGreensboro is currently accepting applications for the ARPA Grassroots Grant through Jan. 31, 2023. To apply, nonprofit arts organizations must partner with an organization or artist of color to fulfill a project within Guilford County. The grant is part of a two-year commitment; during year one, grantees receive funding for the planning of the designated project and implement the project in year two. All year-one objectives should be completed by June 30, 2023.
North Carolina legislature has designated $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be distributed over two years. ArtsGreensboro’s priority area of support for the ARPA Grassroots Grant is to support creative investment and drive community impact through organizational programming and projects. Central to ARPA Grassroots is building partnerships and collaborations between BIPOC and non-BIPOC artists and organizations. The grant welcomes symbiotic collaboration among local organizations that promotes outreach, attendance and participation within the community.
ArtsGreensboro will hold two virtual information sessions to assist organizations with the grant process and answer any questions. The sessions will be Thursday, Jan. 12, at 1:30 PM and Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 PM. To register for a session, visit our website.
For more information on ArtsGreensboro and the Artist Support Grant Program, visit artsgreensboro.org or contact the ArtsGreensboro grants coordinator, Deb Ruffino, at (336) 279-7086 or by email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
ArtsGreensboro is dedicated to building and sustaining a vibrant arts sector in Guilford County. Artists and other creatives drive outcomes and shape the culture of our neighborhoods and communities. An investment in the arts is an investment in Guilford County.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
