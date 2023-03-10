Arts Council Names Garet Beane Chief Development Officer
Organization increases fundraising goal to $2.5 million for FY23
Winston-Salem, NC (March 10, 2023) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Garet Beane as its new Chief Development Officer. Beane comes to Arts Council after serving as the Chief Strategy Officer of Smart Start of Forsyth County where he was on the executive leadership team and a part of a team that grew the annual budget from $10M to $12M. In his role as Chief Development Officer of Arts Council, Beane will be an active member of the leadership team and be responsible for overseeing a $2.5 million fundraising goal. With Garet joining our team as the Chief Development Officer, Katie Hall who previously managed fundraising for Arts Council as the Chief Advancement Officer will now serve as the Chief Marketing Officer. Together, they will continue to make a great impact across the arts and cultural sector.
“We welcome Garet Beane to our team,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of Arts Council. “Garet has joined us at a great time in our organization’s history as we are evolving and paving the way for the future of this organization and the continued impact on our community. His extensive experience in fundraising and background in community organizations supports our mission, vision, and goals for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. We are intentionally working to grow our fundraising efforts to allow us to invest even more in the sector and support our strategic vision of using arts, culture, and creativity to respond to needs and break down barriers across our community.”
Beane grew up outside of Washington, DC and is one of five children. His passion for the arts started as a young child admiring and photographing street art found across the nation’s capital. Some of his early photography was recently published in “AeroSoul: Murals for our Time,” a collection documenting the history of public art in DC at the MLK Library in DC. Garet is a graduate of UNC-Charlotte and has more than 20 years of experience working within nonprofits with 12 of those years serving the Triad. He is a proud member of the Rotary Club of Winston-Salem where he is a member of the Paul Harris Society. Garet is married to Kelly Beane, and they have two children who attend school in Kernersville.
“The City of Arts and Innovation already feels like home to me. Walking the streets of downtown, I can feel the artistic energy pouring out of the walls. Arts Council is on a powerful upwards trajectory, and I am thrilled to be a part of its vibrant future within our community. As the top business advocacy group in Winston-Salem, Arts Council plays a crucial role in boosting the economic growth and sustainability of hundreds of small businesses and artists in our community. I am looking forward to fully dedicating my time to serving the arts in Winston-Salem,” said Beane.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work, and play.
