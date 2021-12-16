Arts Council Announces Organizational Support and Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants
37 awardees receive grants totaling $664,183
Winston-Salem, NC (December 15, 2021) – Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has made Organizational Support Grants to 20 arts partners totaling $584,183 and Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grants to 17 awardees totaling $80,000.
“Because of the generosity of Arts Council contributors including individuals, businesses, foundations, and government entities, we are able to make these awards that support artistic and cultural offerings which directly benefit the residents and youth throughout our community,” said Chase Law, President and CEO.
Organizational Support grants provide general operating support to arts and cultural organizations based in and servicing Forsyth County residents that meet high standards in their organizational management, artistic programming, and community engagement. Annually, these organizations reach over 600,000 people through their arts programs. This program is supported in part by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education grants connect artists and arts organizations with elementary, middle, and high school students ensuring that youth are exposed to professional arts programs, master classes, exhibitions and performances that reinforce N.C. Standard Course of Study and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ goals. Annually, this program provides over 30,000 arts experiences for public school students in grades K-12 and over 200 arts teachers with professional development opportunities. Wells Fargo Foundation is the lead sponsor of this program with additional support provided by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
FY22 Organizational Support Grant Awardees
40+ Theatre Company $750
a/perture cinema $10,000
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem $2,500
Authoring Action $20,000
Bookmarks $15,000
Kernersville Little Theatre $5,000
NC Black Repertory Company $74,000
Piedmont Craftsmen $30,000
Piedmont Opera $30,000
Piedmont Wind Symphony $17,500
RiverRun International Film Festival $35,000
Sawtooth School for Visual Art (Facility Subsidy) $93,933
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art $45,000
Spring Theatre $2,500
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem $74,000
Triad Cultural Arts $5,000
Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts $15,000
Winston-Salem Festival Ballet $25,000
Winston-Salem Symphony $74,000
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance $10,000
FY22 Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education Grant Awardees
- Bookmarks ($5,000) - to support their Authors in Schools program which brings authors and illustrators to speak with K-12 students
- Diane Faison ($1,600) - to perform her one-woman show "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman" to elementary school students
- Forrest Munden ($4,500) - to work with middle and high school band students
- Hispanic League ($2,000) - to bring a Latin band to one high-school in September 2022
- Karl Kassner ($6,800) - to provide one-on-one instructive brass clinics for middle school students
- Kathryn Gauldin ($2,000) - to provide a textile artist in residency program for middle school art students
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem ($500) -to provide two improv workshops for middle or high school theatre students
- Mark Donnell ($2,400) - to provide 2 Commedia dell'arte (comedy of art) artist residencies for high school theatre classes
- Music Carolina ($4,500) - to provide 4 performances of "Brass Under the Big Top" and 2 performances of "Peter and the Wolf" to elementary school students
- Piedmont Craftsmen ($7,000) - to provide 2 craft artisans-in-residencies for high school art students
- Shared Radiance ($1,400) - to present ShakesCollage, a 45-minute compilation of Shakespeare, for middle and high school students
- SECCA ($7,000) - to support their Portable Gallery which brings pieces of original art into arts classes
- Tam Tam Mandigue ($8,000) - to bring hands-on African drumming and dancing residencies and workshops to elementary and middle school students
- UNCSA Foundation ($2,000) - to conduct contemporary dance workshops with multiple high school dance classes
- Winston-Salem Festival Ballet ($8,300) - to conduct dance master classes for high school dance students that will include ballet, jazz, contemporary, and musical theatre dance instruction
- Winston-Salem Symphony ($8,500) - to support the "Mary Starling In-School Music Education Program," that brings all 5th grade students to a full orchestra concert at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium
- WS/FCS ($8,500) - to support professional development opportunities for core arts teachers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.