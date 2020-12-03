LIVE STREAMING at 4pm EST.
What do we think of when we hear the phrase "southern" or "queer" as it refers to music?
Tune in to Facebook today (12/3) at 4pm EST for LIVE STREAMED performances and discussion with NC artists Kym Register, Shirlette Ammons, and Stormie Daie.
Curated by the NC Folk Festival and SouthArts as part of "Arts Across America" presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Facebook, in this hour we explore the intersections, overlaps, and differences between the work of three queer artists from the south.
Watch "South So Queer" on Facebook live Kym Register Loamlands (Kym Register) is a distorted country music outfit based in North Carolina that places queer storytelling at the forefront.
Their music intimately grapples with identity, pronouns and experiencing a queer existence in both modern-day and historical southern culture. Find Kym Register Online Shirlette Ammons Shirlette Ammons is a Black, queer, and southern writer, musician, and producer from Durham, NC.
The 2016 recipient of Black Public Media’s Pitch Black Prize, Shirlette is a Cave Canem Fellow whose body of work includes two collections of poetry, four albums, and a documentary that explores Black maritime history.
Find Shirlette Ammons Online Stormie Daie Stormie Daie of The House of Coxx is the first of her name and fourth eldest of Durham, NC’s foremost drag family. As a board member of QORDS camp for musically inclined queer youth and science educator their isn’t a side of Stormie that isn’t electrifying or shocking!
Find Stormie Daie Online Your support is critical to our success and ability to continue to bring great programs like this to our audience, and share great stories from North Carolina’s vibrant cultures.This holiday season please consider donating to the folk festival directly and setting up AmazonSmile so that Amazon will donate a portion of the price of your purchases to the folk festival when you shop at smile.amazon.com.
Sign up in 3 easy steps:
1. Visit smile.amazon.com and sign in with your Amazon.com login
2. Search for and select North Carolina Folk & Heritage Festivals
3. Start shopping! Support the North Carolina Folk Festival North Carolina Folk Festival PO Box 5364 Greensboro, NC 27435
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.