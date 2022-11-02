GREENSBORO, NC (November 2, 2022) – On Monday, September 5, 2022 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to Vintage to Vogue Boutique, 530 South Elm Street, in reference to a subject exposing himself and engaging in indecent conduct inside the store. Once an employee witnessed the individual, she confronted him and he fled the establishment.
The business owner was able to provide police with detailed surveillance footage of the suspect inside the store. Through investigative efforts, as well as assistance from the community, the suspect was identified as Jeremy Stephon Hargrove, 34, of Reidsville. Hargrove has a history of similar incidents, with the last known event occurring on a university campus this past March.
A criminal arrest warrant was issued for Hargrove for the “Vintage to Vogue Boutique” incident and he was taken into custody on Friday, October 21, 2022.
As a reminder, anyone with information about any incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
