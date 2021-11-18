APPLICATION PROCESS OPENS FOR MULTICULTURAL GRASSROOTS GRANTS
Applications are due by midnight, Friday, December 17, 2021
Greensboro, NC. – ArtsGreensboro is accepting applications for Multicultural Grassroots Grants for all Greensboro-based multicultural organizations (defined as American Indian/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, or Asian art groups) for project and operating support. The application will open on Friday, November 19, with a deadline of December 17, 2021, at 11:59 pm. Online applications for the Grassroots Grant Program are available HERE.
Funded through the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program (GAP), this program is intended to provide access to quality arts experiences for Greensboro citizens and benefit the important role the arts play in our community. The North Carolina Arts Council requires its designated partners (ArtsGreensboro) to use an allotment of Grassroots funding for arts programs that reflect our state’s racial and ethnic diversity and reflect African American, Asian American, Latino, and Native American cultures. This requirement is met through supporting arts programming conducted by artists, ensembles, or organizations of color.
Eligible organizations must have been in operation for at least one year, and while nonprofit 501c3 status is preferred, organizations that are nonprofit in nature may also apply. Applicants must reside and carry out projects within Guilford County. Individuals are not eligible to apply for Multicultural Grassroots Grants. All projects must occur between January and June 2022, with grant amounts ranging from $500 and up. Grant funds may be used for expenditures to conduct quality arts programs or operate an arts organization.
Typical uses for project-based expenses include program expenses such as professional artists’ fees and travel, space rental, advertising, marketing and publicity, website and electronic media, scripts, costumes, sets, props, music, and equipment rental. Operating expenses for qualified arts organizations include salaries, telephone, office supplies, printing, postage, rent, utilities, insurance, and equipment rental. If the applicant is applying for project support for artist-led programming, the majority of artists must be African American, Asian American, Latino, or Native American.
ArtsGreensboro’s priority area of support for the Multicultural Grassroots Grants is to provide operating or program support to qualified arts organizations not already receiving or eligible to receive support from the North Carolina Arts Council. These include theaters, symphonies, galleries, art guilds, choral societies, dance companies, folk art societies, writers’ groups, and arts festivals, among others.
There will be several grant orientation and training workshops held via zoom to assist with the application process and address any questions about the grant program. One-hour training sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, November 30 at noon and again at 6:00 pm. To sign up for a grant training workshop, register HERE. For more information, please get in touch with ArtsGreensboro’s Grant Manager, Darlene McClinton, at 336.279.7086 or email at grants@artsgreensboro.org
# # #
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
