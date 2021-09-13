For North Carolina Arts Council's Region #10 (Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin Counties) Deadline Approaching
Deadline to Apply is September 30, 2021
(Yadkinville, NC) - The Artist Support Grant was created to provide direct support to individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will fund professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences. Artist Support Grants for Region #10 are offered through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council, Caswell Council for the Arts, Rockingham County Arts Council, Surry Arts Council, Stokes County Arts Council, and Yadkin Arts Council. The final day for application acceptance is September 30, 2021.
Artists representing visual, craft, performing, traditional, and interdisciplinary art forms are encouraged to apply. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. The Artist Support Grants will support new or ongoing projects that take place between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 (all grant funding must be spent by June 30, 2022). Awards may range from $500-$1000. Applicants may receive full or partial funding.
To learn more about the Artist Support Grants please visit: https://www.yadkinarts.org/artist-support-grant/
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives. The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios. www.yadkinarts.org
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s long standing love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
For More information About Other Arts Councils in this Region:
Caswell Council for the Arts
www.Caswellcouncilforthearts.wildapricot.org
Stokes County Arts Council
Surry Arts Council
Rockingham County Arts Council
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.