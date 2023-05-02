Spring is here and that means it is time for Boykin Bottled in Bond Single Barrel Rye! Distilled, bottled, and aged in Winston-Salem, Boykin Single Barrels are hand picked by the Broad Branch team to give you a uniquely delicious North Carolina whiskey experience! Cask 7 brings to mind a spring camping trip. Whether you are headed to Boone for a hike, the Outer Banks for beach time, or sitting at home with friends, Cask 7 is the perfect spring time rye whiskey. We are excited to share this barrel with you!
Join us Saturday, May 6th at 1 pm for this Boykin Single Barrel release. Boykin Rye can be purchased in our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem, located at 756 N. Trade St, or in limited quantities at your local ABC store.
Cask 7
Cask 7 opens with aromas of wildflower honey, mint, and evergreens. The palate offers notes of buttercream frosting, toffee covered poundcake, and hints of apple. The finish is long, spicy and dominated by tart green apples.
Age: 4 Years Proof: 100
Purchase Limit:
1 Limited Edition Per Customer
No Limit for Standard Edition
Price:
Standard Edition- $124.95 + tax
Limited Edition - $174.95 + tax
Yield: 278 Bottles
In partnership with renowned American artist, Bob Timberlake, this special Rye was inspired by Bob's experiences hunting upland game in Scotland where each day was celebrated with a "dram" of Single Malt Scotch, the native spirit. Bob wanted to create his vision for American upland game hunting by combining his sporting dog of choice, Boykin Spaniel, which is a native American Breed, with our native Spirit, Rye Whiskey. North Carolina is known for upland game hunting, particularly quail, and Broad Branch has incorporated the passion and rich sporting heritage in crafting this versatile expression of America's quintessential spirit. Celebrate every day in the field with a new breed of rye.
As with previous releases, Boykin is offered as a "Bottled in Bond" spirit at 100 proof. Two editions are available. Limited to a quantity of 75, our premium edition bottles are each signed, numbered, and painted by Bob. Limited to a quantity of 200, our standard edition bottles are hand-signed and personally inspected by Bob.
This signature release is handcrafted from 100% prairie rye and aged for 4 years in new oak barrels. Like its namesake, the more time you spend in its company, the more you will be rewarded by its unique character. Whatever the hunt, wherever the field, you've found the right companion.
A portion of proceeds from each sale will benefit the Boykin Spaniel Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.