Incoming members and executive leaders will continue to strengthen Visit High Point’s strategies to fulfill High Point’s long-range tourism plan as well as focused recovery post pandemic
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021 –The Visit High Point Board of Directors elected their new officers at their December 16th board meeting. In addition, the board installed new voting members in 2020 that represent lodging; food and beverage; and at-large interest in tourism and destination development for the High Point area.
The board will be chaired by Jenni Lynch (Roberson, Hayworth & Reese) who previously served as vice chair. Other Executive Committee members include James McNeil (retired educator) as vice chair, Jonathan Marquez (Northwood Animal Hospital) as treasurer and Cliff Mann (High Point Country Club) as past chair.
Outgoing Chair Cliff Mann noted, “Though 2020 had a host of challenges, I’m proud of what we accomplished. We changed our name, mission, and vision to fully reflect our work in the community that is unique to High Point as a destination for visitors, locals, and businesses to enjoy. We developed a new website providing additional tools and resources for our hospitality partners and broadened the furniture shopping experience to meet the needs of our leisure visitors. In addition, we pivoted in March to react to the needs of the industry, our community, and adapt internally to the economic constraints due to the pandemic.”
Incoming Chair Jenni Lynch will continue the push to support the local hospitality industry. “As the vaccine continues to be distributed, consumer confidence will increase, and pent-up demand will help the tourism industry recovery from our most devastating hit in our history. It is key that High Point be promoted as a safe destination where visitors can confidently enjoy the amenities our area has to offer and Visit High Point continues to communicate that effectively to those out-of-town-visitors,” says Lynch.
New board members are Weldon Morris Hussey (Alderman Company); Patrick Walker (Courtyard by Marriott High Point); Derek Cress (JH Adams Inn Trademark Collection by Wyndham), Dave Nicoletta (Giannos Restaurant); and Jonathan Marquez (Northwood Animal Hospital).
President Melody Burnett added “I am so pleased with our incoming talent of professionals that are joining our organizational mission. Each one of our new members brings a wealth of diverse skills sets and value to position High Point as a destination that visitors will enjoy and that locals will want to promote. This is the first time that our board has strategically recruited young professionals to serve on our voting board. Thanks to our relationship with the High Point Young Professionals Network and the valued leadership programming from our partners at Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, we were able to connect with active, engaged professionals that are ready to make their mark on our community.”
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
