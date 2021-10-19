Transgender Task Force Hosts Public Meeting Online October 20
GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2021) – The City’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting from noon to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, October 20. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Microsoft Teams.
The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the Human Rights Department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The Task force examines rules, policies, and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For more information, call 336-373-2038.
