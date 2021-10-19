The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos” in the Welborn Gallery Nov. 4, 2021 thru Jan. 8, 2022
This show will feature an array of different quilts by 10 members of the art quilt collective group
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council welcomes the “Beecassos” to present their show “Pushing Boundaries” in the Welborn Gallery from Nov. 4, 2021 thru Jan. 8, 2022. The show will feature an opening reception Nov. 5 at 5pm that is free and open to the public.
The Beecassos are an award-winning triad-based art quilt collective that takes their name from Picasso, a master of stylist exploration to present their show. The Beecassos experiment with non-traditional ways of working with fabric, thread, and related materials. This group is focused on non-traditional quilting and styles such as art quilts, various types of fabric, digitized images and three-dimensional techniques. This particular show will include the works of Beecasso artists Pat Arndt, Vickie Clontz, Kathy Johnson, Nancy Lassister, Gail McNeill, Valerie Paterson, Joan Rutledge, Penny Sharp, Jenny Williams, and Mary Jo Wimberly.
The Beecassos have periodic group challenges, which are tons of fun and push their creativity to new levels. Challenges for this exhibit included:
Oxymoron: The artists were to select an oxymoron to create a piece of art in their preferred style and technique. No size, material, or wall/table mount (as in 2D or 3D) had to be taken into account in creating their oxymoron.
Beetle Foot: A microscopic view of the Diving Beetle foot was provided as the basis of this challenge. Artists were tasked with considering how they wished to portray this incredible specimen. No size or orientation, no technique nor specific fiber were provided as criteria, other than having some connection to the actual beetle foot. The connection could be as realistic as recreating the original photo or as obtuse as using only the photographs’ vibrant colors.
Calendar (Twelve Months : Twelve Artists): Each artist chose or was provided a specific month in which they were to express the theme of the challenge: Trees. The criteria: each month was to be mounted on a 12” square canvas with the artwork wrapping around to the back of the canvas. The artists were permitted to represent their month’s tree in whatever manner they chose, provided the finished piece was somehow related to their tree.
Flowers: A Beecasso artist cut out and mailed a random selection of printed fabric flowers in a vase to each member interested in participating. There were no criteria regarding size, technique or materials.
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
More About the Beecassos
The Beecassos are a part of The Forsyth Piecers and Quilters guild which is organized for benevolent and charitable purposes; to benefit, educate, promote, and support persons interested in preserving, continuing, and advancing the art and craft of quilting and related fiber arts. Guild members participate in local and regional projects and offer activities involving quilting whenever invited. Past projects have included the Ronald McDonald House, Amos Cottage, Habitat for Humanity, and Victory Junction Gang Camp – just to name a few.
