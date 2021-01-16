GREENSBORO — The Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum mourn the loss of its former Executive Director Amelia Parker, who passed this week. She had harnessed the talents of a diverse array of subject specialists, architects, designers, builders, and fundraisers tasked with the responsibility of creating a lasting monument to participants in the Sit-In-Movement.
As a result of her persistence and imagination, the Civil Rights Museum was complete when the restored F.W. Woolworth’s landmark opened to the public here on Feb. 1, 2010 — the 50th Anniversary of the sit-ins that inspired a wave of non-violent direct action across the country to end racially segregated accommodations at public eating facilities.
Parker brought together the keen insights of her training as a former student of civil and human rights law at the University of Iowa where she received two master’s degrees before being admitted to the Georgetown University School of Law. She served as a White House staff member during the administration of President Jimmy Carter, and thereafter as the Executive Director of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Executive Director of the Executive Leadership Council, and Executive Assistant to the Rev. Dr. H. Beecher Hicks for the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.
In her role as Executive Director at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Parker understood the importance of carefully transforming the three floors of the Woolworth Building into an institution that could tell the inspiring stories of the struggle for civil rights across the 20th Century. Using artifacts, documents, and images, Parker oversaw the development of compelling storylines for visitors to the Museum, creating a path for them to move seamlessly through the Galleries of the Permanent Exhibit, “Battlegrounds.”
Most importantly, she ensured that the iconic artifact, the once-segregated lunch counter, preserved and restored to its original configuration, would take center stage as the anchor for recounting the local and national civil rights struggles of the 1960s and 1970s.
Parker sought to craft a larger narrative through which residents of Greensboro could take pride in their taking a leading role in helping the country realize the progressive steps necessary for the social inclusion of all Americans. Just walking through the educational displays is a testament to the long history of the American Regime of Jim Crow, but it is also an opportunity to remain hopeful for a “Changed World.”
And in her own Alpha Kappa Alpha style, she instilled the focus that distinguishing the ICRCM in its portrayal of the capacity of ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary change for the betterment of their communities. Her presence can be felt in every facet of a teaching landmark, a local monument that is an indispensable part of the national narrative of “America’s Best Story,” the nation’s struggle for civil rights. Equally significant, she encouraged programming that reaches across the globe to tell stories that link ICRCM to the International Coalition of Sites of Consciousness.
Parker did not pretend that the struggle for civil rights was complete. She encouraged programming that connected the lessons embedded in the Museum to the pressing issues of social justice today.
The legacy of Amelia Parker will always be part of the fiber and spirit of the Museum, as we honor her for the amazing insight and talent she has left behind as a gift of memory and intelligence to the World.
______________________
Animating the iconic F.W. Woolworth's landmark, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum opened in 2010 as a comprehensive museum of the Civil Rights Movement and an innovative educational organization devoted to understanding and advancing civil and human rights in this country and the world. It commemorates the Feb. 1, 1960, sit-ins at a whites-only lunch counter in Greensboro by the N.C. A&T-Four freshmen. Their non-violent direct action ignited the Sit-In Movement that renewed the Civil Rights Movement as a whole, challenging Americans to make good on promises of personal equality and civic inclusion enunciated in the Constitution. The ICRCM commemorates the brave and visionary advocacy of full citizenship and social justice.
