RALEIGH – North Carolinians playing Mega Millions on Friday night will have their chance at winning a billion-dollar jackpot.
Due to strong Mega Millions sales, the estimated jackpot was raised to a $1 billion annuity or $739 million cash. The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since September 18, 2020.
Tonight’s drawing ranks as the:
- 2nd largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
- 3rd largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
From Sept. 18 through Jan. 19, Mega Millions sales in North Carolina raised an estimated $19.3 million for education. Every $2 Mega Millions ticket sold raises 76 cents for education in North Carolina.
Players can buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.