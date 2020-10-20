FOURTEENTH ANNUAL POINSETTIA SALE
High Point, NC, October 2020: The Junior League of High Point is hosting its 14th Annual Poinsettia sale just in time for the holidays! All proceeds will benefit JLHP and its mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Poinsettia plants are available in a variety of sizes and colors. Use them to decorate for the Holiday season, to share with friends and family, or donate to a charitable organization - all while giving back to the High Point community. The plants are available early December and include delivery options as well as convenient pick-up right here in High Point.
Orders are due by Nov. 2, 2020. To access the order form please visit: https://www.jlhp.org/Poinsettias
Picture right: Current Junior League of High Point Treasurer, Carissa Osborne (L), and current President, Rebecca McCarter (R), pictured here at their Headquarters with a red poinsettia plant.
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts, and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information, you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
