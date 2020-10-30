Calling All Artists

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center is calling on local artists, graphic designers, and creative people to submit designs for a special edition t-shirt. The winning design will be featured on the front of the official limited edition 2020 telethon t-shirt available only on November 19th during the livestream event.

Designs should be a visual representation of the LGBTQ community values. It does not have to include our name or logo. If possible, submit your designs in .ai or .eps file format.

Submissions are due Monday, November 9th by 5pm. Please email artwork to info@ggfnc.org with the t-shirt in the subject line. The winner of the chosen design will receive a $100 cash prize, a t-shirt featuring their design, and bragging rights.

Event Details

Join us for musical amd drag performances, comedy, raffles, auctions, and special guest stars on Thursday, November 19, 7-9pm! We are excited to have as our special guests Melissa Etheridge, Carson Kressley, and Roxanne Gay, along with appearances by Lyn Koonce, Kitty Litter and Brenda the Drag Queen, and Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson! Text GGF to 44-321 to donate now and see your name appear on the live broadcast. This event will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Sign up for exclusive event updates at guilfordgreenfoundation.org/telethon.

Our Contact Information

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center

121 N. Greene Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

336-790-8419

http://www.guilfordgreenfoundation.org

