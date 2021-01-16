GREENSBORO, N.C. — The International Civil Rights Center & Museum has chosen a Saudi Arabian Women’s Rights activist and advocate for Human and Civil Rights as its 2021 Trail Blazer. Loujain Al-Hathloul is presently incarcerated by her country's government as punishment for her work of advocating for the right of a woman to drive a car and against the male guardian system, in much the same way as the United States imprisoned activists for advancing civil and human rights. She has been recognized around the globe for her firm stand on behalf of gender equality.
Al-Hathloul was ranked third in the list of "Top 100 Most Powerful Arab Women 2015." In 2019, PEN America announced that she would share the 2019 PEN America/Barbey Freedom to Write Award with two other persons. She was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, and multiple nominations were submitted on her behalf for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.
Al-Hathloul studied at the University of British Columbia, where she was awarded a degree in French Literature. She was born in July 1989 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After spending 5 years in Jeddah, her family moved to France for five years before returning to Saudi Arabia. She studied in Saudi Arabia and then moved to Canada to pursue her Bachelors in French Literature. After earning her undergraduate degree at the University of British Columbia, Al-Hathloul started working toward a master's degree in social research at Sorbonne University in Abu-Dhabi. She was due to graduate from Sorbonne University the year she was arrested. In 2019, she was awarded a Honorary Doctorate from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.
Al-Hathloul’s activism began during her studies in Canada, through social media commentaries. She went on to become one of the leaders in the Saudi Women’s Rights movement, working to reshape the process of mass collective consciousness-raising and developing a more complete conception of variations in women’s social positions. Hers was a major voice in the movements “Together We Stand to End Male Guardianship of Women” and “Women Demand the Overthrow of Guardianship,” sharing information and raising awareness online.
She conducted a “driving campaign,” in which she and other advocates took pictures of themselves driving cars in the streets of Saudi Arabia in defiance of the ban on women drivers. Also, as part of a working group, she established a shelter for women escaping domestic violence that not only provided a place to go for safety but helped them integrate back into society.
Al-Hathloul has carried on her work in the open; she did not use a pseudonym, a practice often used by activists to avoid reprisal. She has said she preferred to be visible so girls and women could identify themselves in her model and follow her demands for social change. For her efforts, Loujain has been arrested on three occasions.
In 2015, Al-Hathloul stood for local council elections, after a royal decree allowed women to both vote and run for office. However, her name was never added to the ballot.
For the first time, the ICRCM's Annual Commemorative Event will be presented online, allowing our viewers, participants, and honorees to join us from around the globe and enjoy this celebration from the safety and comfort of their homes or offices. We can also extend access to our message of respect to supporters of human dignity and social justice across the world.
As the Trailblazer Award recipient, Loujain Al-Hathloul will be included in the list of other honorees during this year's ICRCM Fundraising Gala: U.S. Congressman James Clyburn (for the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award); attorney and award-winning arthor, Bryan Stevenson (the Unsung Hero Award); the Rev. Julie Peeples (Lifetime Community Service Award; Bennett College alumna, Ingrid Wynn Catlin (Sit-In Participant Award). We are also thrilled to introduce a new award of honor at the 2021 event: For his decades-long commitment to developing community leaders, fostering needed conversations, and bridging activists and institutions, Terence "T.C." Muhammad will be the recipient of the inaugural Keeper of the Flame Award.
The event portal will open at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Jan. 30. The program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and end close to 8:30 p.m. Interested corporate sponsors may visit our new website at www.sitinmovement.org to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, which are still available. Individual guests are encouraged to make a donation of $50 or more.
Animating the iconic F.W. Woolworth's landmark, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum opened in 2010 as a comprehensive museum of the Civil Rights Movement and an innovative educational organization devoted to understanding and advancing civil and human rights in this country and the world. It commemorates the Feb. 1, 1960, sit-ins at a whites-only lunch counter in Greensboro by the N.C. A&T-Four freshmen. Their non-violent direct action ignited the Sit-In Movement that renewed the Civil Rights Movement as a whole, challenging Americans to make good on promises of personal equality and civic inclusion enunciated in the Constitution. The ICRCM commemorates the brave and visionary advocacy of full citizenship and social justice.
