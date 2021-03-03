Furman, Candidate for the Greensboro City Council, announces at-large run after previously announcing intentions to run for the open district 3 seat.
GREENSBORO, NC --- Greensboro community leader and small business advocate Tracy Furman announced today that she plans to run for an at-large seat on the Greensboro City Council. She had previously announced intentions to run for the District 3 seat. Furman currently serves as the Executive Director for Triad Local First, an organization dedicated to helping locally owned small businesses succeed.
Furman cites her business advocacy experience as to why she believes she is best suited to serve Greensboro as an At-Large Representative. “Greensboro has not been shielded from the devastating effects of COVID--19. I have the experience needed to help all of Greensboro’s small businesses recover from this pandemic and I have the experience needed to fight for people in all parts of our city. We need to start moving forward as a city, and the way to do that is by sending new leadership to the City Council.”
Tracy Furman had recently announced her candidacy for City Council, and stated that she planned to run for the District 3 seat, but after speaking with voters all across Greensboro and hearing growing uncertainty on the state of redistricting efforts due to the former administration’s handling of data from the 2020 census. Furman stated: “This is why we need a new face on the City Council. I have the experience to lead, but I’m not spending my time picking political fights with my enemies or playing “will they - won’t they” with higher office. I’m running to serve the people of Greensboro. I’m running to serve you”
