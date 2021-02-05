Winston-Salem, NC (February 4, 2021) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, in cooperation with The Blood Connection (TBC), an independently managed, non-profit, community blood center, will host a blood drive on Saturday, February 20, in the Hanesbrands Theater at 209 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Hours are 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Parking is free in The Arts Council parking lot just across Spruce Street from The Milton Rhodes Center, and all donors will receive a $10 VISA gift card and a tee shirt from TBC as a thank you.
“TBC sought us out for a blood drive venue last December because they knew our theaters in the Milton Rhodes Center are largely dark because of COVID-19 protocols and safety concerns. Winston-Salem residents responded enthusiastically,” Said John Horsman, Theater Manager, “and Hanesbrands Theater turned out to be a perfect venue. It’s a familiar site and parking is absolutely no problem. When they asked if they could come back on February 20, of course, we said, ‘Yes.’ ”
The Arts Council’s Hanesbrands Theater has almost 250 retractable seats. It takes only minutes to convert it into a spacious, open, multi-purpose area.
TBC provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. It is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has been recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community. Its donations have dropped due to COVID-19, so The Arts Council collaboration will boost collection efforts at a time when all blood types are urgently needed.
The Arts Council will provide a discount coupon for its Community Arts Gift Shop to encourage donors to support the local artists whose works in a broad range of prices and media are displayed there. Donors also will receive a discount coupon for the Sawtooth School’s Gallery Gift Shop, which is located in The Milton Rhodes Center.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be included with all completed blood donations. The test, which will provide blood donors with a positive or negative result in about seven business days, will be included in the normal panel of testing that is done to all completed blood donations collected by the organization. This is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection and a positive antibody test result does not prove the individual has immunity to the virus. Research of antibodies is still being conducted.
Appropriate precautions will be taken during the drive to limit exposure and effect social distancing.
• Donor flow will be set up to limit donor interaction.
• All TBC staff will be wearing masks. Donors are required to wear masks.
• Donor beds will be appropriately spaced.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at the following website to maintain social distancing, but walk-ins are welcome. https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/162416
Winston-Salem, known as a “City of Arts & Innovation,” and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports more than 5,550 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income; and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
