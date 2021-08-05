The Wyndham Championship, along with Downtown Greensboro, Inc (DGI), is hosting a free kickoff party in downtown Greensboro featuring 2021 American Idol Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham.
The Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party will feature an acoustic set by Beckham, who won the popular television competition on May 23. The free, outdoor Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at “Hamburger Square” in downtown Greensboro at the intersection of S. Elm Street and McGee streets.
The Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party will be Beckham’s first public appearance since winning American Idol. Beckham is being described as “one of the most buzzed-about newcomers in country music today.” Having written with such superstars as Zac Brown, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson among others, Kevin MaC will be the opening act when the event begins Saturday evening. Known first for songwriting, MaC is currently working on his debut album.
A former heavy machinery operator from Apple Valley, Calif., Beckham’s appearance Saturday night will be his first since winning the American Idol competition. Selected as the winner by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Beckham was once in a reggae band but taught himself to play the guitar and began writing his own songs. He will tour with rock band Three Doors Down at three stops next month.
“Downtown Greensboro, Inc. is ecstatic to partner with the Wyndham Championship for this kick-off concert,” DGI President and CEO Zack Matheny said. “To have the most recent American Idol winner perform his first concert will be electric for our community and we look forward to a great show for the Triad.”
The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.
OTHER CONCERT HIGHLIGHTS:
The Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will offer $25 Summer Cards to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (while supplies last). ONSMS will be administering the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines via a mobile unit parked on Elm Street near The View on Elm.
Little Brother and Natty Greene's will be selling draft beer.
Food Trucks will be on site along Elm Street
Mini Golf will be available in the parking lot across from The Green Bean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.