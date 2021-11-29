ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK NOW OPEN IN GREENSBORO
Greensboro, NC -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the premier indoor adventure attraction, is officially bringing the Jump LifeSM to Greensboro. The new location will host its official grand opening at 2268 Golden Gate Drive on Saturday, November 13 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be music, balloon art, free giveaways and more! Altitude Trampoline Park features thousands of square feet of trampolines, mini golf, inflatables, augmented reality, dodgeball, trampoline basketball, and other challenges- all in a clean and safe environment. The parks offer fun for all ages.
The Greensboro location will be home to Endless Jump Memberships to encourage repeat visitors and active play. The brand has seen a record setting 96% growth in their memberships program and is offering a $0 Activation fee plus $0 the first month as part of their grand opening efforts.
The Greensboro Altitude will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about Greensboro Altitude Trampoline Park, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/greensboro.
About Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.
