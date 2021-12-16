A Guide to Sports Betting in Indiana
There are many states in the US where sports betting is fully or partially allowed. Some states forbid betting entirely. Indiana is one of the states where sports betting is legal. This article will be your guide on sports betting in Indiana, looking at the legality of online, in-person, and mobile sports betting in Indiana, where to bet, and so much more.
About Indiana
Indiana is a Midwestern state in the United States, with Indianapolis as the capital. The state is known for many things, one of them being that it has legalized sports betting in the whole of the state. Sports betting was legalized in the state in 2019 after a supreme court decision allowing it.
Since sports betting was legalized in the state, nine online sportsbooks started operating in the state, with experts saying that we can expect to see more online sportsbooks start operations in Indiana. As one might expect, many of the big names in sports betting have started operations in Indiana. Some of them include theScore Bet, Caesars Sportsbook, and others.
Where to Place Bets in Indiana
If you want to place bets in Indiana, you have to choose between online sportsbooks or place your wagers at physical betting locations. Investors who want to get into this business in Indiana have to open physical locations before going online. BonusFinder published a recent guide that gives you all the details you need to know about these establishments if you want to know which brick-and-mortar casinos offer online betting services.
Many of them also offer the usual casino games like poker and blackjack. A majority of these casinos only added sports betting to their portfolio of services after sports betting was legalized in the state. For online betting, online sportsbooks have provided apps that are available on computers, laptops, and Android and iOS smartphones. This is in addition to making their platforms available on all modern browsers.
Horse Racing in Indiana
Although most people around the world consider horse racing a sport, betting on horse racing in Indiana is not considered sports betting. Because of this, horse racing was legal long before the 2019 law was passed. Horse race betting has been legal in Indiana since 1989.
Because of this legality, there are several horse racing tracks in Indiana. Depending on what you prefer, you can bet on any horse you like on the field, at offline-betting locations, and using online betting apps. Most people who do not want to go down to the tracks to see the horses race will often opt to place wagers on potential winners from the comfort of their homes.
Choosing a Sportsbook in Indiana
Choosing a sportsbook in Indiana is similar to choosing one anywhere else. You need to find out what sports the different sportsbooks allow you to place a wager on, for starters. You should always pick the ones who let you place bets on the sports you love. If you decide to go with a casino, consider checking out tier bonuses and offers. These casinos will often offer fantastic bonuses, where you can even win money without using your own money.
Next, you should check the reputation of the sportsbooks you have shortlisted. This will tell you whether they pay after you win, if there will be any issues when withdrawing your winnings, and if they take security seriously.
Lastly, check how their website works if you choose an online sportsbook. You do not want to have to learn how the website works when you are trying to place a bet. The website should be intuitive and easy to use.
Restrictions
Indiana has sports betting restrictions in line with those found in other parts of the world. First, you have to be of legal age to place a bet. In Indiana, the legal age is 21. To ensure no minors are placing bets, all sites and sportsbooks must verify the game of all their players.
Second, mobile sports betting is only allowed within the state borders. This means that even when you are an Indiana resident, you might get yourself in trouble for placing a bet outside the state. Third, players who want to be place bets must not be on the self-exclusion list of the Indiana Gaming Commission.
Although you can bet on various sports, you are not allowed to place any wagers on esports. You are not allowed to bet on any athletes under 18. Most people do not have to worry about this because the sportsbooks and websites they use will not allow them to do this in the first place.
Since sports betting became legal in Indiana in 2019, companies have come up with different ways to make it easier to place bets on your favorite teams. Some of these sportsbooks even offer special bonuses for signing up with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.