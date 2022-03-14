The transition from your 20s to your 30s is an especially significant change, as it’s highly likely that you’ve already begun taking on real-world responsibilities, be it a marriage, a flourishing career, or a family.
However, this transition also marks a turning point in your health. While your 30s is usually the age when you start achieving many financial milestones, this is also the age when you need to be particularly careful with your health. There are a myriad of health issues that will develop and may drastically complicate your late adulthood if you aren’t careful.
If you intend to live a full life up until late adulthood, you might want to keep these health tips in mind.
Invest in Your Bone Health
Bone mass tends to deteriorate after the age of 30. This deterioration will mean that you are more likely to suffer from fractures than when you were younger. While bone loss in your 30s is relatively minor, it’s important to make an effort to compensate for this by taking calcium supplements and through resistance training. Vitamin D supplements will also enhance your ability to absorb calcium.
Get Into Yoga
The body loses flexibility as it ages. This is attributed to the fact that our muscles and connective tissues shorten as we age. Yoga is one of the best disciplines if you want to retain or even improve your flexibility. An improved flexibility will also help minimize your risk of sustaining injuries during rigorous activities. Yoga has also been proven to lower blood pressure and relax heart rate.
Watch Your Diet
At 30, even with an active lifestyle, it’s going to be difficult to stay slim because the body uses 12 lesser calories daily for every year beyond age 30. This means that over time, your body is going to be accumulating fat. If you aren’t careful with what you eat, you’re going to easily exceed your daily recommended caloric intake, which will make you gain weight. Couple this with the fact that your body is going to be less physically capable.
Take Your Cardiovascular Health Seriously
Your heart is a muscle, and just like any other muscle, it’s going to lose its ability to maintain peak performance levels. This is evident in the fact that older people tend to have an overall lower stroke count. You can combat this through regular high intensity interval training, which not only improves your cardiovascular health, but will also strengthen your muscles and burn fat.
Go for Regular Check-ups
As we age, the body becomes significantly more susceptible to a myriad of health issues. Many of these issues are developed over time and they require an early diagnosis for effective treatment. This requires that you visit your doctor regularly to make this possible. By doing so, your doctor may also help you with other problems. Most doctors know the health issues that plague different age groups. For example, if you’re starting to lose hair, doctors will likely know what are the hair loss treatments for men that are most likely going to be effective for you.
