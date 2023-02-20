A Family's Guide to Having a Baby
After spending a few years happily married, you and your spouse have finally decided to expand your family. Welcoming a baby into family is always going to be an exciting occasion, but it's also one of the biggest responsibilities you'll ever have. Taking care of a child isn't easy, especially for new parents. Everything as you know it will change; from your sleep schedule, to not having enough personal time to yourself, babies are plenty of work. Newer parents often feel overwhelmed during the first few months, and understandably so. But with a few tips from us, you'll know what to expect when it's time to officially welcome to newest member of your family. Below is your family's guide to having a baby.
Get the Basic Supplies
You'd think that coming up with names would be one of the first things you need to do. While baby names certainly do require a bit of thought, they should never be your priority. That honor belongs to all the supplies you're going to need. Below is a list of all the basic supplies families need to buy ahead of time:
- Decently sized crib
- Baby monitor
- Way to store all their toys
- Table to change their diapers
- High-quality car seat
- Few containers of disposable wipes
- Few sets of baby clothes and onesies
- Supply of baby formula
These are only scratching the surface of what new parents must buy to prepare for their new arrival. On a side note, baby formula may not be needed the first few months as the mother may choose to breastfeed instead. Most hospitals will give you some formula for free, but it's important to consult a pediatrician before anything else. In addition, don't invest too much into formula until after your little one has arrived.
Keep Your Finances in Check
This is something you're most likely aware of, but babies cost a lot of money. In fact, did you know that you could very well spend as much as $50,000 on your child's first year alone? It can be mentally and financially draining trying to stay on top of everything, especially when it seems like the prices show no signs of decreasing. So, the question stands, how do you keep yourself financially stable with a baby? It's not all that simple, but there are ways that can lessen the burden. You can look personal loans in case you need to get your hands on some extra cash.
Taking out a personal loan is a little bit of a process and one that can be a little strict. However, they're incredibly flexible, which means you can them to pay for pretty much anything you set your mind to. This includes financing the baby supplies, paying off bills and credit cards, and staying on top of rent. While we're still on the subject of money, it's critical that you start putting away money in a savings account. Having a baby in the mix means you need to curb any extra spending you may have done in the past. You also need to build a strong emergency fund. You never know what life can throw at you; you, your spouse or your child can become sick, you're unable to pay your rent or you don't have enough of money for groceries. This type of savings should only be used when you absolutely need to.
Start Planning Their Future
As a parent, it's only natural for you to want your child to be happy and succeed in their life. Once they get older, your child is going to face many challenges and roadblocks. One of the more glaring challenges they'll eventually deal with is college. As you know, college is where everyone starts treading the stepping stones of their adult life. However, it's not as easy as it sounds. College can be rigorous and, at times, very unforgiving. This is mostly due to it costing a literal fortune to even attend.
Even though student loans make attending college easier for everyone, they can be a nightmare to pay back because of the interest rates attached to them. So, how can you help your child prepare for their college career? You can open a 529 savings plan; this is a type of investment plan where you deposit funds for a beneficiary's education. The best part is you can start saving for their college career before they're even born. All you must do is name yourself as the beneficiary and then transfer it to your child. A 529 plan is incredibly low maintenance and come with generous tax benefits as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.