If you are a homeowner, taking out an insurance policy for your home to protect your property (and everything in it) is a must. Home insurance (otherwise known as homeowners insurance) is a package policy covering damages and losses relating to a place of residence, including any items in the home such as furniture.
Each insurance policy for homeowners has a liability limit, which specifies the amount of coverage that would contribute towards replacing or repairing damaged property and living costs while repairs are being made.
If you are new to home insurance, the array of information on offer can be dizzying, so it’s best to start simply. This beginners guide covers the basics, from why insurance for your home is important to the different types available.
Types of Home Insurance
Home insurance policies tend to be similar across the United States, although they may vary slightly depending on individual states and companies either in name or nature. The one exception is the state of Texas, whose policies differ from other states.
The most commonly purchased form of home insurance is HO-3, which provides cover for property and belongings, personal liability and protection in case of damage caused by “perils” such as major weather events, theft or vandalism.
Other types of home insurance policy include the HO-2 offering similar (but more limited) coverage (this includes a version for mobile homes), HO-1 (the most basic policy - not widely available) and HO-8, a policy intended for older properties.
Levels of Coverage
There are three basic levels of home insurance coverage. In all cases, the homeowner must pay a deductible (out-of-pocket costs for the insured). The first is actual cash value; this takes the equivalent cost for replacing damaged personal belongings and reducing it depending on factors like wear and tear or age.
The second is replacement cost insurance. This covers the cost of repairs or replacements at the same or equal value. The third home insurance type (extended replacement cost insurance), is designed to cover replacement and rebuilding costs up to a predetermined percentage. This policy type also tracks inflation in building costs.
Buying Home Insurance
When choosing your policy, make sure to get an accurate rebuilding estimate (and an estimate on your valuables) so you have an adequate amount of coverage for your property in case of major damages.
Give prospective insurance companies as much information as possible regarding any work done on your home so they can insure you to the full value of your home. This does not necessarily mean the policy will cost more; rather, it prevents you from being under-insured.
Gather a number of quotes from different companies so you can compare them for the best deal and find out what their customer service standards are like. Ideally you want a responsive company who are easy to work with.
Be sure to ask about any discounts you may qualify for. It may be that you also require additional insurance, either as standalone policies or as add-ons to your existing policy.
