It's hard to find the right words to comfort someone who has lost someone close to them. We often feel like there is nothing we can say that will make them feel better to help them in their grieving. However, there are many simple ways to show sympathy and appreciation that do not have to be complicated or overdone.
Here are six ways you can show your support for the friends and family of a close friend who has passed on, apart from just showing up to the funeral or memorial service.
1. Place Flowers at Their Memorial
Flowers are one of the most traditional ways to show someone you care after they've lost a loved one. From placing them at the gravesite where the memorial is set up to sending them an arrangement of flowers that can be kept in their home as a reminder during tough times, there are many opportunities for people to see your support and love whenever they need it.
Just looking at fresh flowers or being able to smell the fragrance from the sympathy flower arrangements you chose will bring a sense of comfort to those who may be feeling deep sadness. If possible, choose blooming plants with bright colors such as tulips, daffodils and lilies to cheer up the person's day. If you aren't sure what type of flowers to send, contact a florist in your area for some appropriate ideas.
2. Send a Card With a Handwritten Note
One of the best ways to express your sympathy to someone after they've lost a loved one is with a meaningful card. Not only will this be comforting for the person who has suffered the loss, but it also lets them know that you care deeply about their well-being. If you can, find some time to send a handwritten note, or choose a card with a kind message to show that you care.
When it comes to sending condolences, the content of your message should be simple and honest. Write from the heart about what impact this friend has had on your life or how much they meant to you personally. You can reflect on memories shared together and include anything else that might make this a meaningful final goodbye.
3. Offer To Help With Funeral Arrangements
You can also offer to help with any funeral arrangements that the person might be trying to organize. For example, if they want someone to serve as a pallbearer or an honorary escort, you can volunteer for this role during their time of grief and sorrow. Whether they're hosting a viewing service at home or going to the church for a memorial mass, your assistance will be appreciated.
The person might not feel like doing anything but grieve, and this can be difficult for everyone in their life to see. You can do something special to show them that you care by helping out with any arrangements that they might need to make. Your involvement can be an immense source of comfort, especially when someone is grieving during the pandemic.
4. Share Memories Online by Posting Something Meaningful
Sharing memories online is a wonderful way to show that you care. If the person had any social media accounts, it might be appropriate for you to share memories and posts on their behalf if they didn't do so before passing away. This can be an opportunity to let people know about important events in their lives, such as birthdays or anniversaries, and offer some lighthearted moments or funny stories.
Ensure your post contains something that is meaningful and appropriate. For instance, you can share memories from the time you knew them and express how much that person meant to you. Remembering funny stories or good times together can be an important way of grieving, as it's still honoring their memory without having all your posts be sad ones.
5. Say Something Nice About Their Loved One
Expressing your condolences is never easy, but it's also important to make sure that you remember the loved one in a kind way by saying something nice about them whenever it is appropriate to do so. For instance, if they regularly volunteered or organized charitable events, be sure to express how important their work was and how much it meant to the people they helped.
Every time you do this, they'll know that someone is still thinking of them and remembering their loved one in a positive light. There are no words that can take away their pain, but there's so much comfort to be found in knowing that people loved them as much as they did themselves.
6. Donate Money in Their Name to a Charity They Loved
You can also donate money in their name to a charity that was important to them. This is the perfect way to remember someone in an impactful and meaningful way as well as show appreciation for all of the good they've done throughout their lifetime. It's a kind gesture that benefits others in their memory.
Show You Care at Every Step of the Way
Don't forget to include words of hope and encouragement along the way - it will help the person to find the strength they need during their time of grief. You want them to know that you are there for them and how much you care about them, no matter what happens next.
