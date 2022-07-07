5th Annual Moonshine Run by The Petty Family Foundation
Randleman, NC- The Petty Family Foundation and Adventure Distilling is hosting 5th annual moonshine run Aug. 19-21 in Cosby, Tennessee.
Join us in the mountains of eastern Tennessee at Adventure Distilling to run 'shine and raise money for The Petty Family Foundation.
The weekend will kick off Fri., Aug.19 with optional activities (TBA). On Saturday, we will depart Adventure Distilling for a fun filled rally ride with unique stops along the way. End the day back at Adventure Distilling, with the Moonshiners, live entertainment, food trucks, live and silent auction and of course moonshine!
Three Ticket Options:
- $150 VIP Ticket includes: The Moonshine Run, a special souvenir, sit down dinner with 2 drinks at the distillery, meet and greet with Richard Petty and the Moonshiners, and all the entertainment throughout the weekend.
- $50 Premium Ticket includes: The Moonshine Run, a special souvenir, 2 drinks and entertainment at the distillery.
- $25 General Ticket includes: Evening at the distillery
No one under 21 admitted, and no pets.
