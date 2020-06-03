It can be difficult to know how to prioritize your mental health. While we are all taught from a young age how to look after ourselves physically and get the help we need when we have health issues, how to deal with our mental health often gets left behind.
However, our mental health is just as important, and with the stresses of daily life, from a busy work schedules to family commitments, we can easily find ourselves neglecting our mental wellbeing. So, here are 5 ways that you can prioritize your mental health in day to day life.
Regular Exercise
If you are struggling with your mental health, then the last thing you can feel like doing is heading down to your local gym or workout class. However, regularly exercising can make a significant difference to your overall mood as physical activity helps to release endorphins.
Remember that regular exercise can include a range of different activities, and not just your traditional gym session. You can head down to your local park and enjoy a 20-minute stroll. This will help to clear your mind and the fresh air can improve how you are feeling.
Reach Out to Your Friends and Family
When we are struggling, it can feel difficult to reach out to those we love, usually because we do not want to hassle them with our problems. However, it is important that you reach out to your friends and family and let them know how you are feeling.
There is absolutely no shame in struggling with your mental health and you will likely find that your friends and family can relate to how you are feeling. Your loved ones want to help you, so let them!
Get the Sleep You Need
One of the best ways that you can prioritize your mental health is by providing your body with the basic needs it requires to function. So many of us do not get enough good quality sleep and this can have a direct impact on our overall mental wellbeing. For example, research has found that a lack of sleep can trigger anxious feelings.
We recommend that you create the ultimate sleeping environment, so that getting to sleep and staying asleep is a lot easier. This post on the best mattresses can help you find the perfect mattress for you, making getting the sleep you need to protect your mental health more achievable.
Identify Your Thoughts and Feelings
It is important that you get to know your mental health as well as you do your physical health. For example, we can identify the physical health symptoms we have and know how to try and make ourselves feel better. So, we should apply this to our mental health as well.
Try to learn the early warning signs that your mental health is struggling and that your overall well-being is in decline. If you are starting to experience anxious feelings, then you can use self-care methods to make yourself feel better and prevent further decline.
You will find that the earlier you can identify the way that you are feeling, the sooner you can act upon it and then start to try and feel a bit better.
Be Kind to Yourself
However, it is important to remember that while you can implement self-care where possible, there may be occasions where you need additional help and support to see you through hard times. So, be kind to yourself always and try not to become frustrated if the self-care methods you are implementing are not immediately effective.
Remember that good mental health does not happen overnight, and by taking small steps and reaching out to those around you, you can prioritize your mental health.
