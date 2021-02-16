Staying on top of your inventory is a complex process, wouldn’t you agree? Nevertheless, it’s crucial for the success of your retail business, whether you operate exclusively online or also own physical stores.
When failing to manage your stock correctly, you can tie up a lot of your capital in overflowing stock, for starters. You can miss out on sales opportunities as certain items remain out of stock for prolonged periods of time. And on top of all that, your warehouse can turn into quite a mess, too.
In this post, we’ll look at five ways to effectively manage your inventory so that you can capitalize on more sales opportunities:
1. Categorize Your Inventory
First, you will want to group your inventory, ideally based on frequency of sale. You can also categorize based on item value and perhaps merge the two categories together.
For instance, you can group your products like this:
● Group A: items that you sell most of and that need to be ordered more frequently
● Group B: items you sell least of
● Group C: the items that fall between the previous two groups by sales numbers
You can then also do groups 1, 2, and 3, where:
● Group 1 are your most expensive items
● Group 2 are your most affordable items
● Group 3 are average-priced items
By labeling your products this way, you will be able to predict revenues and stay on top of your inventory.
2. Track Lot and Serial Numbers
You also need to stay on top of expiration dates, sell-by and best-by dates, and not just the sheer quantity of the items you have in stock.
You can do this by tracking them based on serial and lot numbers, which will tell you when an item was manufactured, how long it is in warranty for, what’s the timeframe you have for selling it before expiration, etc.
This way of inventory tracking will help you sell items based on a logical order. You won’t end up selling your freshest items first, leaving you with items that might go out of date before you manage to sell them.
3. Do Inventory Audits
Depending on the items you are selling, you will also want to audit your inventory more or less frequently. You’ll need to make sure your stock is in good order and that your numbers tally.
If you are selling perishables, you will need to physically count your stock more often than, for instance, if you sell clothing. Establish a regular inventory audit interval, and tackle the unpleasant task of ensuring your inventory data is correct. You may discover some items have gone missing, been mislabeled, been moved, or have been delivered from the supplier in the wrong color.
4. Take Stock of Your Suppliers
Knowing what to expect from a supplier is another key element of inventory management. You may be working with someone who is habitually late but whose items are of much better quality than those of a supplier who is never late.
Keep track of performance and item quality, and monitor your partnerships with all of your suppliers. Be prepared to make a switch if you find someone is not delivering what you’ve agreed on or what you’ve come to expect. Otherwise, you may be faced with uncertain delivery dates, shoddy quality, and plenty of customer complaints.
5. Use an Inventory Management Tool
The best way to keep track of all of the aspects of inventory management we have outlined above is to rely on inventory management software. Doing the job manually will take up a lot of your time, and mistakes are more likely to happen too.
Consider your needs by asking the following questions:
● How many different items do you stock?
● In what quantities do you stock these items?
● What kind of data do you need to be stored for each item?
Ideally, you also want the tool to integrate with a sales platform so that you don’t have to manually remove an item from your stock list every time you make a sale. This will become quite impossible as soon as you start selling more products each day.
Final Thoughts
You can start managing your inventory effectively with just a little bit of foresight and organization, and by choosing the right tool for the job. And while it may be quite a tedious task, you don’t want to handle it haphazardly. It can and will determine the success of your business.
