5 Stock Trading Indicators Every Beginner Trader Should Know
No matter what kind of stocks and shares you are interested in trading, using technical analysis can be a worthwhile part of your strategy, including taking the time to study and become familiar with various trading indicators. Trading indicators refer to mathematical calculations that are plotted as lines on a price chart. Their main purpose is to help traders identify various trends and signals within the market. There are various trading indicator types, including leading and lagging indicators. Leading indicators are forecast signals to predict future price movement, while lagging indicators indicate momentum by looking at past trends.
Moving Average
This indicator is used to identify the direction of a current price trend, and can be used to keep tabs on stocks that drop fast. This indicator combines price points of a financial instrument over a certain time frame, dividing it by the number of data points to ultimately present a single trend line. The data that is used will depend on the length of the moving average. Using the MA indicator allows you to study levels of support and resistance, along with getting further information on the market’s history and previous price action.
Stochastic Oscillator
This indicator compares a certain closing price of an asset to a range of its price over a time period, making it one of the best ways to determine trend strength and momentum. It uses a 0-100 scale. Anything below 20 typically represents a market that is oversold, while an overbought market is indicated with a reading of more than 80.
Bollinger Bands
This indicator provides a range within which the price of an asset will normally trade. To reflect recent volatility in the market, the width of the band will increase and decrease accordingly. The narrower the bands are, or the closer they are to one another, the lower the perceived volatility of the financial instrument will be. On the other hand, the perceived volatility is higher when the bands are wider, or further away from one another. Bollinger bands are a useful indicator for recognizing when an asset is trading outside of normal levels. They tend to mostly be used as a method of predicting longer-term movement in prices.
Fibonacci Retracement
This indicator is used to pinpoint the degree to which a market is likely to move against its current trend. A pullback or retracement is a situation in which the market experiences a temporary dip. A Fibonacci retracement is often used by traders who believe that the market is about to make a move, in order to confirm their suspicions. This indicator can help to identify possible levels of resistance and support, which can provide further indicators as to whether there will be an upward or downward trend.
Relative Strength Index
Relative strength index (RSI) is mainly used by traders who want to identify market conditions, momentum, and warning signals for potentially dangerous price movements. It is expressed as a figure between one and one hundred. Around 70 is often considered to be overbought, while an asset that falls around 30 will be considered oversold. When the signal is overbought, this suggests that assets may be nearing a price correction as short-term gains are likely to be reaching a point of maturity. On the other hand, oversold signals may signify that short-term declines are beginning to reach maturity.
If you are interested in trading on the stock market, it’s a good idea to become familiar with some of the most commonly used indicators. Understanding the various indicators, their purposes, and how to use them when trading will help you get a better understanding of the market and make wiser investment decisions.
