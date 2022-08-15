5 Effective Student Retention Strategies
Student enrollment and retention have been decreasing in the past two years, so higher education establishments need to figure out ways to stay on top of this occurrence. With more students dropping out in the first year or switching schools, something has to be done. Improving student retention rates is something that every college and university has to think about now.
The reasons why retention rates have been dropping are various — from lack of required academic skills to financial concerns and low levels of engagement with the school.
And although maximising student retention depends on numerous factors, there are a few effective strategies that can help in all aspects. Let’s dig deeper and learn more about them.
Guide Students Through the Years
Freshman year can be truly challenging, but the admissions sector helps newbies acclimate to the school. Having a positive campus experience is important, so such initiatives are necessary to maintain a good retention status.
However, many colleges and universities don’t follow up with students after admission, and therein lies the problem. Schools need to provide practical support to students during the entire college experience. Students go through many issues, like tackling higher-level classes, switching majors, and similar, so they require additional guidance.
Therefore, all schools should focus on making students’ transition into the campus environment as smooth as possible.
Use Technology to Build Communities and Engagement
A key part of student retention strategies should rely on technology. With wide access to innovative technologies, colleges and universities can really make a difference. One easy way to do that is through online communities.
Most students are already active on social media platforms, which you can use to leverage their engagement. Creating forums, groups, and chats on various apps is easier than ever, allowing students to get in touch with others quickly and enabling the school’s staff to stay in the loop.
Students can even get together and form groups based on their needs, focusing on their extracurriculars, majors, activities, and so on.
Focus On At-Risk Students Early On
Most at-risk students leave school early, according to retention numbers. That’s why it is important to identify and address them right from the start. Many high-level education schools have noted that focusing on learners in terms of class attendance, academic performance, and other activities, helped them identify at-risk students.
The biggest responsibility lies with the faculty members that communicate with students daily. Detecting trouble at its earliest stage is crucial. So, it is imperative to develop a systematic approach to identify these students as soon as possible so that the school can help them out. You can read more about at-risk students here.
Try to Inspire Students
Everyone needs a reminder that the world is not such a bleak place, and college and university members know that better than anyone. That’s why it is important to give your best to inspire students and encourage them to believe in themselves — even little things such as posting inspirational quotes on a campus-related network count.
Moreover, you can focus on individual students that need that extra push and try to inspire them to succeed. Students appreciate hearing from their professors that they’re doing well or that someone believes in them. Such actions create a trusting environment and push students to feel motivated and excited about the future.
Collect Data and Use It for Good
It would be a shame not to put such advanced technologies to good use. As more colleges and universities rely on technology to help them keep up with their students, it is important to keep track of that info for future reference. Such data collection does not lead to violating student privacy. Gathering data from public groups, forums, and online activity helps higher education establishments understand their students better.
Through such actions, colleges and universities know what to offer their students, as staying in the loop is one of the most important things in student retention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.