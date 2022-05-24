40+ Stage Presents “Third” by Wendy Wasserstein
Winston-Salem, NC – March 11 - 40+ Stage Company is proud to announce the area premier of “Third,” a play by Wendy Wasserstein, the world which premier of which took place in New York City in 2005. The play focuses on Laurie Jameson, Ph. D. a widely acknowledged expert on Shakespeare. As the new academic year begins, she meets incoming freshman Woodson Bull, III, or as he prefers to be called “Third.” He is a jock on scholarship, and a good looking graduate of one New England’s finer prep schools.
To Prof Jameson, Third appears to be another pampered son of the privileged class. When he turns in an outstanding essay on “King Lear,” she is convinced that he could not be the author. Her accusation results in a formal hearing by the Academic Standards Committee. “Third’s” scholarship hangs on the decision, to say nothing of his personal reputation and career. Is Jameson's accusation on target or is it the product of her ambivalence about aging, her troubled relationships with those closest to her, and the politically charged atmosphere on campus. Mark Pirolo directs a cast of four.
“Third” opens Friday, June 10 at the Mountcastle Theater in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Winston-Salem, NC. Tickets are available online at https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/Third, at the door, or call 336-747-1414.
For more information about 40+ Stage Company, visit www. 40PlusStage.com.
DATES AND TIMES:
Evenings: June 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 pm and matinees June 13 ad 19 at 2:00 pm.
PLACE: Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC.
COST/ADMISSION: Adult $20, Senior $16, Student $12. Plus taxes and fees on all prices.Online: https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or Call Arts Council Box 336-747-1414
PARKING: Convenient parking is located directly across the street. Event Parking will be charged a nominal fee per car for most evening and weekend events. There are several parking garages located within walking distance.
SEASON SPONSORS: JoBeth Sousa, CPFA, CPWA, CRPC at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Corporation: JoBeth Sousa, Blanco-Tackabery Attorneys and Counsellors at Law. Made for You Media. Robert Hayes McNeill, Winston-Salem, NC. Elinor and Robert Newberry, Wilmington, NC.
