Popping the big question is a significant moment in any relationship, and choosing the right engagement ring is important. However, with increased press surrounding the trade of conflict diamonds, growing numbers of people are keen to source a guilt-free option for their nuptials. Thankfully, retailers are becoming more mindful of this concern, and you’ll find there are a greater number of options for ethical engagement rings available.
However, it can sometimes be unclear what a shopper should be looking for when purchasing an ‘ethical’ piece of jewelry. To make things easier, here are some tips to guide you when choosing an ethical engagement ring for your love.
Don’t Be Afraid to Demand Details.
Whenever you purchase a piece of ethical jewelry, one of the most pertinent questions you can ask concerns the origin of any diamond or gem. Don’t accept vague answers; a responsible retailer will know the journey of each stone from the mine to market. Remember, it isn’t just about the Kimberley Process certification either, as this document won’t tell you anything about unfair labor practices, environmental protection, or human rights associated with diamond mining.
It Isn’t Just the Diamond You Need to Worry About.
Naturally, there is a preoccupation about the source of the diamonds or gems featured in the piece of jewelry. However, one thing many people forget to investigate is the ethics behind metal mining. This is a toxic industry, with the creation of the average gold ring resulting in 20 tons of waste. Opt for rings that are certified to be Fairmined Gold and those extracted by artisanal miners instead.
Opt for a Handmade Piece.
Why not go the extra mile and opt for a handmade ring? Unlike mass-produced pieces, handmade rings are of better quality. Despite the higher price tag, this will be an investment that represents meaningful work and hopefully fair wages. The other advantage of opting for a handmade ring is that you’ll have more control over the design elements and walk away with a unique engagement ring that is environmentally friendly.
Consider Recycling a Family Heirloom.
One way to avoid purchasing a new ring altogether is to recycle a family heirloom or opt to purchase a vintage item. This means that no new materials will be mined, so you won’t have to worry about being complicit in any unethical practices. If you don’t quite like the heirloom you’ve inherited, you could always find a designer capable of reworking the piece to suit your style. What could be more rewarding than wearing a ring with a bit of history behind it?
Whether you have yet to pop the question or you’ve begun picking out a ring, you’ll likely be given plenty of advice for choosing the right piece. However, we all know it is more than getting the cut, size and setting right but deciding factors in broader concerns such as human rights and the environment. There is no better way to show your commitment to one another than by making this effort to find an ethical engagement ring. It will go a long way in representing a sustainable future for the planet and the global population.
Photo Credit : Baylee Gramling (Unsplash)
