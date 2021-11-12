4 Fitness Industry Trends to Consider
The fitness industry is ever-evolving. Research into how the body works and what you can do to improve your fitness and enhance your performance is being carried out all the time. New technology is being offered to the market that can offer great changes to the fitness industry and the way you work out. If you want to keep up with the times and get the most out of your training, here are four fitness industry trends to consider.
Home Gyms
Home gyms have become incredibly popular over the last year or so. Coronavirus has closed many of the local gyms, at least temporarily, and the workout is being moved into the home. More and more people have been buying equipment online so that they can keep up their fitness training from the comfort of their own homes. The convenience and affordability of the modern home gym will keep this way of working out popular for a long time.
If you want to create a home gym for yourself, all you need is a little bit of space, some weights, and a few accessories such as a skipping rope or rubber band. If you have the money and the inclination, you could invest in some machinery such as a stationary bike or running machine. These can be folded and stored for convenience, so they do not take up too much space when they are not in use.
Streamed Workouts
This is another huge trend that has taken off due to Covid. High-tech home fitness equipment means that classes such as spinning or running can be brought into your home at any time. You no longer have to wait for the class to start at your local gym or miss it if you are working late. Now you can tune in whenever you have the time to.
You don’t have to be as motivated to take part in a streamed workout as you do to use home gym equipment or even physically go to the gym as the streamed workout will keep you motivated. You will feel as if you are part of a huge class without having to leave your home.
New Supplements
Supplements have been around for years but there have been new ones brought to the market recently, such as Turkesterone, which has been taking the fitness industry by storm. This is said to be a great way to enhance muscle mass and, as yet, there are no known side effects. This site covers it extensively so check it out if you want to learn more.
Recovery Equipment
There was a time when recovery just meant resting. However, recovery equipment has become a huge trend to hit the fitness industry recently. It is now considered important to aid your recovery. Massage guns and vibrating rollers help to loosen tight muscles and improve recovery time. This means that you are not in as much discomfort if you have overdone it at the gym or pulled a muscle and you can get back to your training schedule a lot sooner than you could in the past.
The fitness world is changing. This has been brought about partly through necessity as Covid has meant that more people want to find a safe way to exercise in isolation. There have also been changes that would have happened anyway as the world evolves. It seems that our thirst for new ways of getting fit and looking great are the only things that aren’t changing so there will be some great new trends to look forward to in the future too.
