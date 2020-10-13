No matter how hard we work, it's difficult to stretch our finances and make ends meet each month. Housing costs, whether a mortgage or rent, typically consume close to a third of our budget. Utility costs have skyrocketed in some parts of the country in recent years with electricity and water rates leading the way. Add your monthly expenses for groceries, occasional meals out and health insurance and you hardly have any income left. If you have two people working, you would think that would help. Unfortunately, if you have a family the cost of child care is astronomical and often consumes much of your added income. Then there are deductions for higher income taxes and state withholding, further lowering your available funds. Your yearly vacation and money for Christmas gifts usually hits your credit card. It's really a shame that with all your hard work you still have never ending financial pressure.
Refinance Your Existing Auto Loan
A lot of working families have two cars so they can get to work and take the kids everywhere. With today's lower interest rates it's possible to refinance your vehicles and lower your rate or get cash. You can check out the best options online and quickly see how much you could save. It takes less than 20 seconds to submit your application and see what your options are. If you have existing loans on your automobiles, you'll be able to refinance at a lower rate and save money on your monthly payments. You can even pull cash out with a new loan if your vehicle has a lot of equity or is paid off. Your application will not affect your credit score and there is no obligation when you get a quote.
Get a Side Hustle and Pay Your Credit Cards Off
When you add up how much interest you pay on your credit cards each month it can feel pretty depressing. Worst yet, if you are trying your best and can only pay the minimum each month it will take you nearly forever to pay off the existing debt. Each credit card statement has a box that shows how long and how much interest you will pay if you only make a minimum payment each month. One of the reasons so many of us have so much credit card debt is that we have to use the cards to get through each month. Even with long hours at work, it's likely that we still won't have the funds to pay down the debt. If you are in this situation, the best thing you can do is get a side hustle that brings extra money in each week. You can then use the extra income to pay down the card balance so you once again have financial freedom.
Rent Out or Airbnb a Room
Another way to bring in a substantial revenue flow is to rent out or Airbnb a room in your home. You can save a lot of money on your rent payment or mortgage if you take this path. With a roommate or two you'll get a steady source of income that can make a big difference each month. This extra cash can be used to pay down credit cards or even build up your savings account. With Airbnb you can set it up so travelers can stay in your house. You'll be able to control the calendar and determine how often you want guests. The nightly rates they pay could bring in a lot more money than a roommate might or you could just rent the room for a portion of the month so you get more privacy.
