Everybody deals with pain at some point in their life. Whether it is acute or chronic pain, it is something that can really interfere with your ability to go about your daily activities, and even affect your mood. And while there are many medications that can help address pain, not everyone wants to take over-the-counter or prescription pain medication. The good news is that there are all kinds of natural pain relief hacks and tips that you can try that will help to alleviate and even eliminate the pain you are feeling.
If pain is something that you are currently dealing with and you want to look for a natural solution, here are three hacks and tips well worth trying.
Ice or Heat Packs
One of the simplest remedies to grab for is an ice pack or heating pad. Not only is it easy to use, but the effects can be immediate as well. Keep in mind that both of these solutions should be used on the affected area for a short time before taking a break. You can keep either one in place for around 10-20 minutes.
Heat packs are meant to reduce muscle spasm and joint stiffness. However, they should not be used directly after an injury; you should wait 48 hours. A cold pack is meant to reduce inflammation and will numb an area - both of which reduce pain.
Try an Herbal Remedy
Then there are herbal remedies that can be quite effective in helping people to deal with pain. The use of medicinal plants dates back to about 5,000 years ago when the written evidence of how plants were used for medicinal purposes was found. Since that time, it is a practice that has continued around the world and in all cultures.
While there are a number of herbal remedies out there, with many addressing specific types and location of pain, one you may want to look into is kratom. Kratom is taken from a tropical evergreen tree. It is part of the coffee family of evergreen trees and is commonly found in Myanmar, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, and Malaysia. As noted on this KratomIQ page, it is described as a feel-good remedy that makes you feel positive, motivated, and happy. It can help a person to feel calmer, less anxious and stress, and more energized in general. This can really help a person get over that pain hump.
Get Yourself a TENS Device
Then there are TENS devices, which stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. These can be excellent for those who suffer from chronic inflammation and pain. It works by sending a very mild electrical current through your body's soft tissue and its muscle. What this does is trigger endorphins that aid in pain relief and it stimulates the repair compounds in your body.
You can purchase your own at-home unit that you can use any time you feel pain coming on. Just make sure you know where to put the little pads on your body for the best results.
Don’t Be Afraid to Use Multiple Solutions
The final tip to note is the fact that a single solution on its own may not be enough to adequately address your pain. Instead, you may get better results by using a combination of these hacks and tips and really customize them to meet your needs and expectations.
If you are experiencing pain, there is no reason to think that your only relief is through traditional pain medication. Try out some of these natural pain relief hacks and se
